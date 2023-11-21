What Happens If You Call the Phone Number in Lethal Company? Answered

Lethal Company is full of mysteries and questions, and it’s easy to stumble on little easter eggs that may or may not lead to something more. With that in mind, if you’re wondering whether you should call the mysterious phone number in Lethal Company, here’s what you need to know.

Should You Call the Phone Number in Lethal Company?

As you’re exploring the ship in Lethal Company, you’ll eventually come across a poster hanging on the wall that reads: “Drone ship experiencing technical difficulties? Call 121-768-7395 from your company-issued cell phone.”

At first glance, this seems like it should lead to something interesting, as Lethal Company is full of secrets waiting to be uncovered. Unfortunately, though, nothing actually happens if you call this number. The number is based in Texas, USA, and if you try dialing it, you’ll quickly find out that the number is invalid.

This means that the number and the poster are really just there to add some flavor to the world and lore, and it doesn’t actually lead to anything interesting gameplay-wise. There’s also the fact that you don’t have an actual in-game cell phone, so there’s no way to see if it would unlock anything within the universe of Lethal Company.

The good news is that there’s still plenty to uncover in the game, including the sizable bestiary.

That's all you need to know about what the phone number does in Lethal Company.