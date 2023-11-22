In Lethal Company, your employer expects you to handle any space horrors you encounter, no matter how hard it is. Therefore, knowing how to survive Eyeless Dogs in Lethal Company is mandatory for each and every employee. If you want to keep your job and your life, keep reading.

Hiding From Eyeless Dogs in Lethal Company

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

The wisest thing to do when encountering an Eyeless dog, or a pack of them, is to hide. You will know you failed at that if they start roaring and your vision blurs. It’s best if you can avert that, so here is a list of useful tips that you can use to evade them successfully:

Avoid having a clear line of sight toward them; it will halve the noise they hear from you.

toward them; it will halve the noise they hear from you. Crouch using C on your keyboard. It significantly reduces the noise you make.

using on your keyboard. It significantly reduces the noise you make. Keep your distance . Space between you and them plays a major part in them detecting you.

. Space between you and them plays a major part in them detecting you. Drop noisy items . Items like Robot Toys and Dentures make noise even while in your inventory.

. Items like Robot Toys and Dentures make noise even while in your inventory. Don’t stay inside the ship . If you hear them close to the ship, climb on top of it. They often try to enter through the front door, and closing it will only agitate them further. Once the door runs out of power and opens, there will be nothing to stop them from headbutting you.

. If you hear them close to the ship, climb on top of it. They often try to enter through the front door, and closing it will only agitate them further. Once the door runs out of power and opens, there will be nothing to stop them from headbutting you. Bait them using noise-producing items . Good examples are the Loud Horn, Radar Booster, and Boombox. Use them as a distraction, and you can safely haul your loot back to the ship.

. Good examples are the Loud Horn, Radar Booster, and Boombox. Use them as a distraction, and you can safely haul your loot back to the ship. If they detect you, it’s best to dodge sideways and break your line of sight. They will try to attack your last known position, so just dash and then sneak away until they lose your track.

How to Kill an Eyeless Dog

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Considering how easy it is to avoid them most of the time, this should be your last option. There is one good tactic for killing eyeless dogs, and it requires at least two people. Trying to kill it alone is foolish, considering how aggressive they are. This is the method:

Prepare your gear. One person will equip a Zap Gun, and all the other players should equip either Shovels or Stop Signs. Carrying one of these is advisable at all times while exploring. Get closer to the Eyeless Dog. If there is a pack, waiting until they disperse a little is best. Now, the Zap person should get as close as possible and use the gun on the dog. It’s best to sneak instead of running because they can detect you from afar and rush you before you can dodge. Once the creature is stunned, swing away until it drops dead. It requires 10+ hits to go down, so the more people you bring, the better.

That summarizes all the information you need to survive Eyeless Dogs in Lethal Company. Remember that meeting quotas isn’t the be-all and end-all of Lethal Company. If you didn’t know, there is also fashion! For all other guides and fashion tips in Lethal Company, scroll down.