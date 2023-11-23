How to Beat the Forest Keeper in Lethal Company

In Lethal Company, your employer emphasizes not dying to headless, wooden, oversized Mr. Olympias while on the job. Therefore, we outlined our tips on how to beat the Forest Keepers in Lethal Company below to aid you in keeping your head on your shoulders, unlike them.

What Are Forest Keepers?

Forest Keepers might seem non-aggressive at first, but they are extremely territorial. They are massive in size, second only to the Earth Leviathans. You can recognize one is close by their loud ground stomping sounds.

They also possess impeccable vision, good hearing, and enormous strength. Fighting with other hostile creatures isn’t uncommon either. They seldom appear outside forests, so be particularly cautious of them when venturing to Dine, March, and Vow.

In all of my games, they mostly appeared after 4pm. The higher the hazard level, the more often they spawn. Staying late is ill-advised in any case, so try to do most of your work early, and you might avoid it entirely.

How to Escape From a Forest Keeper

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Even though these giants seem slow, you must react quickly once they start chasing you if you want to save your skin. Here are a couple of tactics you should use to evade their pursuit:

Crouch . This tip also applies when dealing with Eyeless Dogs, which often spawn together with the Keepers. It increases your stealth value and makes it harder for them to spot you.

. This tip also applies when dealing with Eyeless Dogs, which often spawn together with the Keepers. It increases your stealth value and makes it harder for them to spot you. Break line of sight . These monsters detect players using their vision primarily. If they spot you, try to run and lose them behind cover. Trees are great for this. Stay out of their sight for three seconds, and you will drop their aggro . They will investigate your last known position for six more seconds, after which they will stop searching for you completely.

. These monsters detect players using their vision primarily. If they spot you, try to run and lose them behind cover. are great for this. . They will investigate your last known position for six more seconds, after which they will stop searching for you completely. Keep your distance . It greatly affects your detection speed and gives you more time to think before they start pursuing you.

. It greatly affects your detection speed and gives you more time to think before they start pursuing you. Use items . If they catch you or one of your crewmates, use a Zap Gun or a Stun Grenade to stop them and then dash to safety. You can also use TZP-Inhalants during their chase.

. If they catch you or one of your crewmates, use a Zap Gun and then dash to safety. You can also use TZP-Inhalants during their chase. Go indoors . They can’t enter either your ship or the facilities. Don’t stand at your ship’s entrance since your hitbox might glitch outside.

. They can’t enter either your ship or the facilities. Don’t stand at your ship’s entrance since your hitbox might glitch outside. Have a teammate teleport you. Having a teammate on the ship monitoring everything is always good.

How to Kill a Forest Keeper

Currently, there is only one way to kill a Forest Keeper, and it requires an Earth Leviathan. Keep in mind that doing this offers no rewards except bragging rights. Here is the method:

First, you will have to lure a Leviathan to attack you. You can do this by running around on the surface outside your ship. After you dodge the Leviathan’s attack, aggro the Forest Keeper as well. Start saving your stamina for the next step. Now, the Keeper should be chasing you. Use cover to dodge him if needed, and wait for the audio cues ahead of Leviathan’s next attack. Once you hear the underground roar, exit cover and run away from the Keeper in a straight line. If executed well, the Leviathan will leap from down under and swallow the Keeper whole.

Hopefully, this guide helped you deal with Forest Keepers in Lethal Company. If you are having trouble with some of the other monsters, we provided more guides below that will help you survive and, most importantly, help you fulfill your quotas.