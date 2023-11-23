How to Get & Use TZP-Inhalant in Lethal Company

In order to survive the unpredictable wastes of Lethal Company’s various moons, you’ll need some equipment. There are a variety of nifty equipment in Lethal Company, from offensive, healing, buffs, traversal, and lighting items. This guide will go over a particularly useful buff item. Here’s how to get & use the TZP-Inhalant in Lethal Company.

Getting the TZP-Inhalant in Lethal Company

You can get the TZP-Inhalant by purchasing it at the Terminal Store. Since this is a specialized buff item, it costs a hearty 120 scrap. In our next section, you’ll see why the TZP-Inhalant is worth every bit of the 120 scrap that it costs.

What the TZP-Inhalant is Used For

The TZP-Inhalant decreases stamina reduction and boosts movement speed by a tiny amount. To use it, hold down the left mouse button. The longer you hold down the button, the more the TZP-Inhalant buffs you with decreased stamina reduction and a tiny boost of speed. Though, be aware, your vision will be disoriented the longer you use the item as well. It’s best to use this item away from an immediate combat situation so you can reorient yourself in time.

The TZP-Inhalant isn’t actually worth any scrap if you try to sell it. But it’s such a useful item, you won’t ever want to in the first place. Another good thing about this specialty buff item is it doesn’t weigh anything. The TZP-Inhalant is particularly useful when playing solo because of the extra stamina it gives you.

When part of a team, the person wielding this item can be sent on dangerous runs thanks to the prolonged stamina effects. Regardless of how you use it, be wary of your four inventory slots. The TZP-Inhalant may be useful in a pinch, but you may want to save the slot for an offensive weapon or healing item instead.

That covers how to get the TZP-Inhalant and what it’s useful for. Stick around here on Twinfinite for guides and features on all things Lethal Company.