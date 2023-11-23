Can You Play Lethal Company Solo? Answered

Developed by Zeekerss, Lethal Company is a multiplayer horror game that’s best enjoyed with friends. But if you’re more inclined to play games on your own, you might be wondering whether you can play Lethal Company solo. Here’s what you need to know.

Is There a Single-Player Mode in Lethal Company?

While there isn’t technically a solo or single-player mode in Lethal Company, it is possible to play the game solo.

When booting up the game, all you need to do is choose the LAN option instead of the Wi-Fi option when starting a lobby. By choosing the LAN option, you can play with other local players connected to your network, but if there are no others connected, you can just start the lobby on your own and start playing solo. This is about as close as it gets to a solo mode in Lethal Company.

The objectives remain the same: explore Moons, collect Scrap, and sell them at the company building to meet your quota. Be warned, though; the game won’t go easy on you and lower the quota just because you’re playing alone.

As we mentioned previously, Lethal Company is meant to be played in teams of four (though you can get around this with a player limit mod), and you can expect the game to be much harsher and harder if you’re playing alone, but at least it’s possible to do so.

That’s all you need to know about playing Lethal Company solo. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.