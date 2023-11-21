Lethal Company Hazard Levels Explained

Sometimes ambiguous difficulty naming can be justified for the sake of immersion, but knowing what you are going against can be life-saving, especially on deserted space rocks. So, if you want an explanation of all Lethal Company hazard levels, keep reading.

What Are Hazard Levels in Lethal Company

The hazard level indicates the enemies’ power on the moon where you landed. It also impacts the amount and quality of loot you can find during your exploration. The hazard level indicator appears once you land, so keep an eye out and adjust your playstyle accordingly.

There are currently six difficulty levels in Lethal Company:

Hazard Level D

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

The easiest enemies can be found on these moons. Most abundant is the Hoarding bug, which can be dispatched quickly using a shovel, or you can just outrun them to the exit. Scan different creatures, learn all the mechanics, and have fun. That’s what this difficulty is for.

Hazard Level C

Similarly to D, these levels offer a mild challenge. Spore lizards become more common here, and more creatures are around in general. This level is excellent for farming credits since it requires fairly little investment but has better rewards than the easiest one.

Hazard Level B

This is where things start to get serious for you and your dispatch. Watch the ceilings for snare fleas and walls for spider webs. People will start dying here, so don’t be surprised. Survival should take priority over loot from here on.

Hazard Level A

Level A offers a bit of everything, and it’s tailored towards true monster connoisseurs. Every encounter can be deadly, so good game knowledge is crucial. Spending too much time after noon increases the spawn rate of more dangerous foes, so try to plan your stay.

Hazard Level S

Good runs end here. No matter how well prepared you are, good team organization and some sacrifices are required on these levels. Proper use of teleporters and inverse teleporters can save you lots of time and, in turn, your coworkers’ lives.

Hazard Level S+

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Jesters, Forest Keepers, Ghost Girls, you name it, all of them will appear. If you thought clearing S moons was hard, you haven’t seen this. No matter how good you are, your runs will end on one of these, which shouldn’t surprise you. I’ve encountered it only on tier 3 moons till now, so if you are still progressing toward them, there is no reason for concern just yet.

Hopefully, all your questions about Hazard levels in Lethal Company are answered now. A thing that will surely help you in your progression is knowing how to deal with manticoils.