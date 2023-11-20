There are a plethora of alien creatures out to devour your character in Lethal Company, so it’s no surprise you’re intent on learning how to come out on top when facing them. That’s why we’ve crafted this guide on how to survive Manticoils in Lethal Company.

Are Manticoils Dangerous in Lethal Company? Answered

While Manticoils might seem like natural-born tormentors given they can fly, they’re actually one of the most peaceful creatures you’ll encounter in Lethal Company.

Whenever you get too close to them, they’ll fly away from you and look for a new place to rest. This remains true even if you attack one, and it’s honestly unclear if it’s even possible to get them to attack you based off of several hours of experimentation.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise if you’ve looked at the creature’s entry in your Bestiary. It speaks to the creature’s mild mannered and peaceful nature, and even claims that Manticoils have a danger rating of 0 percent.

As a result, you can survive Manticoils by doing anything and everything. Simply go about your business as usual, and try your best to give them a wide berth; less so for your own protection, and more so to give the mild-mannered creatures the space they desire.

And if you do somehow find a way to piss off these kind critters, be sure to let the wider community know. God knows it’d take something super specific, or at least it would barring a very specific update on the part of the game’s developer Zeekerss.

Hopefully this cleared up how to survive Manticoils in Lethal Company, and now you're ready to deduce how to go about interacting with the game's other bugs and lifeforms.