How to Get & Use Inverse Teleporter in Lethal Company

It can be a slog to shlep it to the entrance of a moon’s main facility in Lethal Company, but the Inverse Teleporter makes this a non-issue. That’s why we’ve constructed this guide detailing how to get and use this must-have item.

Where to Buy the Lethal Company Inverse Teleporter

Image Credit: Zeekerss via Twinfinite

The Inverse Teleporter can be purchased from the ship terminal for 425 credits, under the ship upgrades section in the shop. You can amass the needed funds by collecting scrap and selling it at the company desk on the moon 71 Gordion.

This shouldn’t be the hardest total to save up, especially if you’re at the standard player limit of four players. With some luck, you can even gather more than 500 credits worth of sold Scrap by the end of the first quota.

How to Use Lethal Company Inverse Teleporter

Once you purchase the Inverse Teleporter, you can move it around the inside of your ship and activate it via the button on the main console. Doing so teleports your character to a random point within the facility of the moon you’re currently on.

Do be aware that you won’t be able to teleport your character anywhere if you’re not landed on a moon, or if you’re on the company moon. Likewise, you won’t be able to teleport yourself back to the ship, and will need to walk back to your vessel with whatever scrap you collect.

When Should You Use the Inverse Teleporter?

With all of this in mind, there are some situations that are better than others for using the Inverse Teleporter in Lethal Company.

For starters, you should be wary about using it if you’re playing solo. It’s always preferable to have other players with you, but it’s especially useful to use the teleporter while another player hangs back on the ship. This helps to ensure your team won’t be wiped while gathering Scrap, and that another player can come and collect any Scrap that might be lost when you die.

It’s also worth using the Inverse Teleporter if you’re encountering tons of locked doors or inaccessible areas. By warping to a random point in the facility, you can sometimes bypass obstacles and reach valuable Scrap pieces that you’d otherwise miss out on.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to get and use the Inverse Teleporter in Lethal Company. For more on the game, check out our other articles down below. They cover everything from how to use the More Players mod to some surefire methods for dealing with Hoarder Bugs.