How to Survive Earth Leviathan in Lethal Company

Working conditions aren’t always optimal, which is certainly true if your job description includes fighting alien life forms. There’s also no paid leave if you get devoured by a colossal worm, so knowing how to survive the Earth Leviathan in Lethal Company sure comes in handy.

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Lethal Company Earth Leviathan – How to Escape and Avoid Earth Leviathan

The Earth Leviathan is one of the alien entities you can encounter while traversing the moons in Lethal Company. It resembles the Sandworm from the Dune universe, and they also share a couple of traits.

It’s most active during the day, usually until around 4 p.m., and it will only attack you if you are walking outside. My advice, which isn’t exclusive to dealing with these giant worms, is to spend as little time outdoors as possible. It’s mostly just a hub for danger with zero loot.

How to Deal With the Earth Leviathan

Fighting the giant worm isn’t an option. There is no way of damaging it since it moves quickly, and it can consume multiple people and their items in a single attack. Ways to counter it do exist though, and we’ve listed them down below.

Have a Teammate Call It Out on the Radar

There are two ways of detecting it. The most reliable one is to have a teammate on the radar watching people outside and calling out any danger. It’s hard to miss since it triggers the largest ping on the radar of any creature.

Another way is to watch for visual and auditory cues. The ground will start to shake, giving off a loud underground growl once it locks onto a target. Once this happens, you will have only a couple of seconds left to react.

Run

The most important thing to do is to sprint if you’re trying to flee from an Earth Leviathan. Do it in a straight line, and be sure to run toward an open area. If you run into a wall, you are as good as dead.

Likewise, you should always manage your stamina while exploring. Refrain from depleting it fully, and be ready to dash at all times. Also, don’t be afraid to drop any excess scrap if it’s slowing you down too much. Sprinting won’t help you if the items weighing you down deplete your stamina two times faster than usual.

Have Your Teammate Teleport You

This is the least reliable way of evading it, but is still an option. The player monitoring your position should be able to do this alone. Once they detect this oversized rainworm, they jump over to the teleport and use it to pull you back to safety. If you didn’t know, you can move furniture in your ship, so keep the teleporter close to the radar for this one.

You should now be equipped with all the tools you need to survive the Earth Leviathan in Lethal Company.