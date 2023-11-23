How to Deal With Coil-Head in Lethal Company

Many space monstrosities will try to kill you in Lethal Company, but one moves faster than you can blink. If you know where to look, escaping from them can actually be quite easy. Here is how to deal with a Coil-Head in Lethal Company.

What Is a Coil-Head in Lethal Company

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Coil-Heads are one of several monsters you can find indoors in Lethal Company. They resemble worn-down mannequins that are covered in blood, with a spring connecting their torsos to their heads. They are very agile and can stalk players from great distances. You will know a Coil-Head is near when you hear fast, human-like footsteps.

A Coil-Head will attack players only if none of them have a line of sight toward him, and he does toward one of them. Its attacks deal a lot of damage, so be careful. If you encounter one, you or one of your teammates should keep your eyes on it at all times until you have all left the facility.

How to Escape From a Coil-Head

They are immune to hits with a Shovel or a Stop Sign, and I haven’t managed to kill one yet. Without mods, incapacitating them right now is impossible. So the only thing you can do is escape. Below are a couple of tips I found effective in dealing with them.

Don’t go alone . If you are alone and keeping an eye on it, even the weakest monsters will suddenly become deadly. If you come in a group, Coil-Heads become harmless.

. If you are alone and keeping an eye on it, even the weakest monsters will suddenly become deadly. If you come in a group, Coil-Heads become harmless. Have someone teleport you . It’s the simplest method to pull off, requiring only two people.

. It’s the simplest method to pull off, requiring only two people. Kite it towards the exit . If you are alone, don’t rush; focus on keeping it in your field of view. Once you approach the exit, lure it with your movement and by looking away for split seconds into a position from which you can see both them and the door. Now, try to escape while keeping them in your sights. If you decide to go back in, I advise you to use a fire exit.

. If you are alone, don’t rush; focus on keeping it in your field of view. Once you approach the exit, lure it with your movement and by looking away for split seconds into a position from which you can see both them and the door. Now, try to escape while keeping them in your sights. If you decide to go back in, I advise you to use a fire exit. Use Stun Grenades (Unreliable). Their bestiary entry suggests this technique, but I’ve had mixed success with it. This is your last option.

You should be prepared to tackle a Coil-Head or two yourself now. Remember that you are a valuable asset to your company, so don’t let your head spring off your shoulders. We have a bunch of other Lethal Company guides on our site for you to check out, and one even discusses fashion. How cool is that?