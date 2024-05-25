How to Unlock & Complete Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC questline

It’s time to strap back on the scuba suit, as the new (and free) Godzilla collaborative DLC for Dave the Diver has dropped with new content for divers to check out. As if Dave doesn’t have enough on his sushi plate, he’s now tasked with tracking down Japan’s most famous kaiju of all, who has suddenly taken up residence in the Big Blue Hole. If you’re wondering what it entails, here is our handy guide for how to unlock and complete the Dave the Diver Godzilla DLC questline.

How to Unlock Godzilla DLC Questline in Dave the Diver

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

As with previous DLCs released for Dave the Diver, such as the Dredge collaboration, the new Godzilla DLC does require a certain amount of story completion in order for it to unlock in the game.

When starting up the game, if the DLC has been installed, you should receive a prompt (as seen above) that indicates the ‘Start Conditions’ for it. While it isn’t much, you do need to at least have Chapter 5 fully completed, which involves unlocking the Glacial Passage near the Sea Peoples’ Village.

Once that’s done and a new day begins in the Big Blue Hole, a special cutscene will play where a massive earthquake rocks the entire island, and an ominous noise rises from the depths.

How to Complete Godzilla DLC Questline in Dave the Diver

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

Side Note: A subsequent hotfix patch for the DLC has been released as well, resolving various issues with the special boss encounter.

Soon after the earthquake that leaves Dave and Cobra shaken up, a small submarine will appear from the depths, revealing a new character named Miki. Clad in a military uniform, she introduces herself as a member of the G-Force which works under the UNGCC, or United Nations Godzilla Countermeasures Center.

Noticing his diving gear, Miki asks for Dave’s help in tracking down the one and only Godzilla, who has apparently taken shelter somewhere deep beneath the Big Blue Hole after a fight with another kaiju near Japan. She claims she can track Godzilla’s brainwaves, but hasn’t had luck in actually finding him. She offers Dave a special underwater device that will signal when Godzilla is nearby.

This marks the start of the sub-mission ‘Kaiju’s Hideout’, where Dave must follow the radar signal emitted from the device Miki provided. With that, gather what items you need from Cobra’s shop and set out.

Dive Down to the Collapsed Cave

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

To find Godzilla’s exact whereabouts, you’ll first need to dive down all the way down to the Blue Hole Depths. Once there, you’ll then need to swim down as far down as you can into the Depths, while keeping an eye on the radar mini-map on the top-center of your screen.

The closer you get to Godzilla’s location, the bigger the dot will get on the radar, and a beeping noise will start going off. Your destination is a collapsed cave entrance (as seen above), where Miki will meet up with you and say that getting into the cave itself is the next step.

Look around the cave’s immediate area, and Dave will spot several of the unexploded Mines that were left behind after his last encounter with John Watson.

Swim down and grab one of those Mines and then hurl it baseball-style at the rocks blocking the cave’s entrance. After tossing three mines it should be completely unblocked, at which point Miki will ask Dave to go in and check it out by himself. She insists that she can’t come along for certain reasons.

Explore Godzilla’s Hideout in the Abandoned Cave

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

Upon entering the abandoned cave, the area will be revealed as “Godzilla’s Hideout”. Swim further inside, and Dave will come face to face with Godzilla itself. It will awaken with a mighty, iconic roar before settling back down.

Miki then approaches and admits that she has a special ability to detect Godzilla’s brainwaves and that the beast came to the Blue Hole to rest and heal from its last battle. While it doesn’t seem to be hostile, Miki asks for Dave to help her install a surveillance camera in the cave so that the G-Force can monitor its behaviors, in case it decides to “go berserk”.

Swim straight up to the blue marker where the camera can be installed, and Miki will then say that’s all that needs to be done for the time being and to head back to the boat.

With that, leave Godzilla’s Hideout and take the nearest Escape Pod back up to the surface if you find one.

Investigate the Disturbance at Godzilla’s Hideout

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

After a day or two has passed, Miki will visit Dave at Bancho Sushi to tell him that a strange disturbance has been spotted on the G-Force’s radar near Godzilla’s Hideout, possibly another kaiju. Miki then asks Dave to accompany her once again, this time in her submarine.

On the way back down to the Blue Hole Depths, Miki stops the submarine and admits that she has thalassophobia, or a fear of the deep ocean. Despite her training, she hasn’t been able to overcome her fear completely and asks Dave to take control of the submarine the rest of the way down.

Soon after taking control, a massive sea creature swims by in the distance, apparently in the direction of Godzilla’s Hideout. Miki claims it’s Ebirah, a lobster-shaped kaiju that fought Godzilla once long ago and seems to be back for revenge. Miki pleads for Dave to help her save Godzilla from Ebirah, despite Godzilla’s reputation for terrorizing humans.

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

To help Godzilla, Dave and Miki must reach them in its hideout before Ebirah does to wake them up. To do that, Dave will need to flex his submarine piloting skills and navigate through a sequence of hurdles while avoiding Ebirah’s attacks.

As the submarine moves along the pre-determined path, watch out for falling boulders and use the Boost control when necessary. Make sure you don’t let too much debris hit the submarine, as it has its own health bar. If it reaches zero, you’ll receive a ‘Game Over’ and have to restart the instance.

Halfway through, Ebirah will notice the submarine and attempt to destroy it with its giant claws. Watch out for the big holes in the rock walls, where Ebirah will try to shove its claw through and hit the submarine. Getting hit by even one of these attacks will severely damage the vehicle, so be careful.

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

At one point, Ebirah will block the way with one of its claws, so use the submarine’s Machine Gun to clear it. Further along, Ebirah will also cause a rock collapse to block the way again, at which point Miki will tell Dave to use a Torpedo to clear it. This triggers a quick-time event, so hit the appropriate button at the right moment to fire the torpedo and open the way through.

This marks the end of the escape sequence, but Ebirah isn’t finished with Godzilla and his new comrades just yet.

Defeat Ebirah With the Submarine

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

Just as Dave and Miki reach Godzilla’s Hideout, Ebirah will cause yet another avalanche that blocks the cave entrance. This cues the start of the inevitable battle with Ebirah itself, and Miki encourages Dave to use the Machine Gun and Torpedos to bring it down.

In addition, should the Submarine take damage (trust us, it will), Miki can make repairs to it by holding down the appropriate button. They’re not super-fast repairs, however, and Dave can’t attack while they’re being done, so make sure to dodge Ebirah’s attacks during that time. We suggest doing small, periodic repairs between attacks rather than trying to sit and do it all at once.

Ebirah thankfully has plenty of weak spots that can be targeted with the Submarine’s weapons, so go to town on any of those within reach. The critical points, however, are its head and eyes, so try to hit those in particular with the Torpedos. Keep in mind that the Torpedos have a cooldown timer each time they’re fired, so use them wisely.

Ebirah has a variety of swinging and slamming attacks with its claws, so dodge them to the best of your ability, using the Boost to get out of the way more quickly. It will also occasionally throw huge boulders and fire high-speed jets of water from its mouth as well. Halfway through, Ebirah will enrage and its attacks will get more aggressive, so be vigilant while dealing damage as quickly as possible.

After doing enough damage, another cutscene will trigger and Ebirah will attempt to retreat to the surface. This obviously doesn’t bode well for Bancho Sushi and the rest of the island, so Miki and Dave hurry back up to the surface as well.

Battle Ebirah as Godzilla in Final Showdown

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

Ebirah emerges from the water and turns its sights on Bancho Sushi, which Cobra laments it’s going to cost them an infinite amount in repairs. The fate of the entire island is at stake, however, and Miki says the Submarine’s weapons are useless above water.

Cue Godzilla, which finally makes its dramatic appearance, rising above the waves, fully energized and ready for battle once more. This showdown puts you in control of none other than Godzilla, with a unique arsenal of attacks to wield.

Along with basic movement and defensive moves, Godzilla is equipped with three different kinds of attacks. His quickest is a claw swipe, while the others include a forward slam along with his biggest attack, a deadly blast ray that shoots from his mouth. The latter attack has a long cooldown, so use it wisely and make sure to keep distance from Ebirah while doing so, as if Ebirah lands a blow it will cancel Godzilla’s attack and do damage as well.

Melt Ebirah’s health bar down to zero and a quick-time event will trigger. Complete it and Godzilla will finish off Ebirah before retreating back into the sea, presumably heading back to Japan since it took the time to heal itself.

Image Source: Mintrocket via Twinfinite

Miki will thank Dave for all his help and offer a Godzilla bust decorative item for his boat as a reward. This can be equipped via the boat customization sub-menu, and we have to say that it was well worth the trouble. With that, the DLC questline is complete.

That concludes our guide for how to unlock and complete the Godzilla DLC questline in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful, and let us know what you thought of this DLC compared to the others released for the game.

