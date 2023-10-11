Where to Find Wandering Merchant in Dave the Diver

Although it’s been a while since Dave the Diver’s initial release, the team behind the hit game has introduced a bunch of new content, including an expansion on the storyline and quality-of-life fixes. In particular, the Wandering Merchant has arrived to provide you with a unique way of acquiring goods. We’re here to show how to find this latest character and what quest needs to be completed for his requirement.

How to Make Wandering Merchant Appear in Dave the Diver

Players can find the Wandering Merchant at Bancho’s restaurant once they install Dave the Diver Update 2. To ensure this patch has been uploaded to the game file, verify it beforehand via Steam’s Properties tab or through general updates on your device.

When I installed the update, I traveled to the restaurant, and the Wandering Merchant appeared shortly after. However, you will need to complete the Spicy Pepper Seeds! quest to access his store inventory. The Wandering Merchant also has a strict routine of appearing on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturday afternoons once you finish the mission.

How to Complete Spicy Pepper Seeds Quest in Dave the Diver

The Wandering Merchant, also known as Jango, will ask you to make the Hot Pepper Tuna dish after he has given you Pepper seeds. You’ll need to speak to Otto at the farm, who will tell you that the materials you’ve received are, in fact, Habanero.

Hot Pepper Tuna Recipe

If you have Sammy in your group, he will instruct you on the ingredients you need for the recipe, which are:

3 Bluefin Tuna Chutoros

2 Habaneros

2 Sea Grapes

Sesame Seed

You can plant the Habanero seeds and collect them after two days (in-game time.) The Sesame Seeds can also be obtained through Dispatch missions and Cooking Pots. Aside from these resources, you can check out our How to Get Sea Grapes guide to help you with this particular requirement for the recipe.

The Bluefin Tuna Chutoro can be found at the 0 to 130-meter level, but you won’t need to go too far down since they seem to swim around the top (based on my experience.) However, you must continuously press the harvest interaction or utilize the Salvage Drones to grab the Chutoro type specifically. For me, the first harvest only provided the Bluefin Tuna Akami until the second time rewarded me with the Chutoro.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Once you acquire all the ingredients, the Wandering Merchant will go to the restaurant and ask you for the dish in the Make Jango Warm quest (continuation of the first mission.) Divers must place the Hot Pepper Tuna meal on the menu, marked with a person icon via the recipes. Of course, you’ll need to serve it the Jango shortly after, triggering yet another iconic Dave the Diver cutscene.

Jango will reward you with a rare ingredient and a secret recipe while giving you access to his store inventory for even more special products. As mentioned before, you will need to go at the right time to encounter his appearance, so make sure you look at the calendar to ensure his arrival.

That covers everything you need to know about the Wandering Merchant’s location. While here, you can explore the relevant links below for more Dave the Diver content, including our guide on where to find Mjolnir.