Dave the Diver Update 2, Explained

Dave the Diver forums have continued to be filled with player feedback suggestions, as many users aim to relay helpful tips to the devs to improve the overall gameplay. Fortunately, MINTROCKET knows exactly what the fans want, delivering new content and quality-of-life fixes for old and new players alike. So, if you want to know what’s new on the menu, we’ll show you what you can expect from the Dave the Diver Update 2 release.

Like the first major update, the October patch features a ton of new content to explore including new missions within the Glacial Area. Those who played the storyline know that there wasn’t much available in the base version, so this feature will breathe more life into this location. Crabs and lobsters have also been added to the collection, but you must wait and capture them through the new Crab Trap.

Lobsters will be included during the food-themed nights, and you can utilize them to make a hefty amount of money for the restaurant or your diving adventures. On top of these latest species, you can discover new fish types at night, as fans have indicated that most of the critters during this time can be found in the daytime with the exception of the Moray Eel.

An Auto-farming feature will also be added to make this system much more accessible for the player. You may remember the struggles of constantly going back to check your farm for resources, but now you won’t have to worry as much with MC Sammy’s help. Furthermore, players can look forward to the arrival of the egg storage box and chicken feed dispenser to provide more organizational features to the farm.

Besides this content, the end result of the Marinca storyline will be a bit more satisfying thanks to the addition of a new boss fight after you collect a certain amount of cards. A new VIP customer, the Wandering Merchant, will also make his debut at Bancho’s restaurant, showcasing secret recipes and a store for ingredients. A few other updates are included for Dave the Diver, such as more breeding options, seed upgrades, Operator phone calls, Steam point shop items, and a debuff of the Thresher Shark.

Lastly, the developers announced that the Nintendo Switch version will be released on Oct. 26, 2023, with a pre-order bonus of an exclusive boat skin and restaurant decoration. Jaeho Hwang, the game director, has indicated that the team is currently working on an issue with long loading times with this specific version, so you can expect a faster wait time soon.

Once the release rolls out, the Switch Joycons can be used with various minigames to create a brand-new experience for Dave the Diver fans. For example, you can take the lead in Duff’s music minigame using your Joycons to control the light sticks.

You can anticipate the release of Dave the Diver Update 2 sometime in October, bringing in plenty of new adventures for the crew. While you’re here, be sure to explore the relevant links below for more content, including our picks for the best staff.