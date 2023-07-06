Dave the Diver Best Staff Guide
The employees of Bancho’s restaurant are one of the most crucial elements of Dave the Diver, as they help promote the business through their various skills. However, choosing the best workers can be challenging, especially with the game’s wide variety of characters. So, to maximize your sushi business, we’ll show you the best staff to pick in Dave the Diver.
Best Employees in Dave the Diver
At the beginning of Dave the Diver, you’ll start with a few employee slots until you gradually unlock more over time. Each worker features four skills: Cooking, Serving, Appeal, and Procure, along with two additional perks. Yet, out of all the employees, the following characters stand out from the rest:
- El Nino
- Maki
- Itsuki
- Yone
- Masayoshi
Now, you may wonder: What makes these specific workers better than the rest? Well, we’re here to help you understand the importance of these employees by explaining their distinct quirks.
El Nino
El Nino is possibly one of the best servers of Dave the Diver, given that he is the ultimate master of cleaning and drink serving. Any time you struggle to keep up with the restaurant’s chaotic rush, he’ll prove his worth by executing perfect pours and polishing the tables to perfection. Even more so, El Nino’s max Serving level can improve the business further, bringing in more tips and customer satisfaction.
Maki
While most of the employees require a money transaction, Maki will be rewarded to you completely free during the Reticent Girl sub-mission. Her special perks allow the character to consistently level up in Cooking without any restrictions on a max level cap, making her almost unstoppable as a chef. Although Maki’s other skills are relatively weak, her culinarian proficiency overshines these setbacks.
Itsuki
When players first encounter Itsuki, they may hesitate to hire her based on her initial low stats. But, if you level her up enough, she has the potential to surpass numerous hires through her Staff with Irresistible Charm talent, in which her charisma will always increase. In return, customers won’t stand a chance against her ravishing persona, giving you more tips for the business.
Yone
Like Maki, Yoni can reach an unprecedented level of Cooking with her unique quirk. On top of that, she is also an Ingredient Prep Expert, giving the business a five percent chance of increasing the number of plates. With these talents combined, you’ll gain a lot more revenue than the rest of the staff and get through the night much quicker.
Masayoshi
Even if the Waiting Room staff isn’t on the floor during opening hours, they can still help with the valuable Dispatch missions to obtain non-seafood ingredients. That’s why Masayoshi is an excellent candidate for your team, as he collects extra items through his mastery technique. You can also use him for cooking purposes, primarily due to his ingredient prep expertise, but it’s best to take advantage of his Dispatch skills to expand your inventory further.
Now that you’ve seen these exemplary employees of Dave the Diver, you can start leveling up the restaurant by learning about all the Cooksta ranks and rewards. And, if you want to dip your toes in more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below.
