The Reticent Girl sub-mission requires players to collect Kelp, Soy Sauce, and the yellow-bodied White Trevally. While the first two items are relatively easy to obtain, the last ingredient proves the most troublesome in the Blue Hole’s vast terrain. So, to help you locate this fish, we’ll show you how to get the White Trevally in Dave the Diver.

Where to Find White Trevally in Dave the Diver

The White Trevally can be found at diving points between 50 to 130m in the daytime. You’ll most likely discover them in the middle of the Blue Hole, but they can randomly appear at other points on the map. As long as you swim around their designated coordinates, it shouldn’t take too long to find them.

If the Reticent Girl mission is active, White Trevally’s spawn rate will be much higher than usual, and it will be easier to spot with its blue-colored waypoint. Unlike the other hostile creatures of Dave the Diver, the fish will not attack you, so you can effortlessly strike it down with a few hits.

To complete the sub-quest, you must serve the White Trevally Kombu Ochazuke dish to the character Maki to acquire her as a staff member and unlock the Bug Net. But, if you haven’t obtained the rest of the ingredients, you can slice off Kelp and open up cooking pots while exploring the sea. You can also dispatch individuals in the Waiting Room to collect them for you.

That does it for our guide on how to get White Trevally in Dave the Diver. While you are here, you can try to capture another valuable creature of the ocean with our Moray Eel guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional Dave the Diver content.

