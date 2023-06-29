How to Catch Moray Eel in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

As a diver, you’ll encounter a variety of fish around the depths of the Blue Hole, from giant squids to menacing sharks. While many smaller critters are easier to collect, some require you to complete specific tasks in order to unlock their destination. So, if you are wondering how to catch a Moray Eel in Dave the Diver, here’s what steps you need to take for this feat.

Moray Eel Location in Dave the Diver

The only way to get a Moray Eel in Dave the Diver is by swimming at night, which can be unlocked through the A Noisy Customer sub-quest. Those who haven’t seen this mission appear must complete the Duff’s Pink Delivery storyline involving the Giant Squid to obtain a light source for your nightly travels.

The Moray Eel doesn’t necessarily have an exact location, but it will be marked with a blue waypoint when the A Noisy Customer quest is active. We found ours by simply diving into the initial drop point during the night:

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Keep in mind that the eel will start to attack you, so try your best to avoid its strikes and hit it consistently. You may also discover and use more powerful weapons from the crates to make the process quicker.

Once you obtain the fish, it’s time to return to the restaurant and unlock the Moray Eel Curry in the Research section using two eels and one Turmeric. If you don’t have the remaining ingredients, you can look in Cooking Pots to instantly obtain them.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

You must ensure that you place the Moray Eel Curry on the menu for the night, or else you’ll miss out on your chance to complete the mission. Then, players can grab the dish from Bancho and serve it to Otto to fulfill his request, providing you with a new fishing system for your adventures.

Now that you know how to catch a Moray Eel in Dave the Diver, you can learn how to use the Bug Net. Be sure to also explore the relevant links for more content.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

