Can You Play Dave the Diver on Steam Deck? Compatibility Explained

Image Source: MINTROCKET

The Steam Deck offers a wide variety of content on the go, giving players the free range to experience games in a more accessible way. However, despite being available on the platform, several titles are not compatible with the system. So, if you are wondering if Dave the Diver is on the Steam Deck, here’s what you can expect with this adventure RPG.

Is Dave the Diver on Steam Deck? Answered

According to the game’s Steam page, Dave the Diver is available on the Steam Deck, as it has been verified by Valve’s testing program. The game’s basic functions are fully operational, including Steam Deck controller icons, readable texts, and general built-in controls.

Other players have also noted their positive experiences with Dave the Diver on the platform, but there were initial setbacks at the beginning of the game’s launch. In particular, there were issues with the FPS until a patch later addressed the problem. You may still encounter some frame drops here and there, so keep that in mind when diving into it on the Steam Deck.

Those who played the Early Access version will notice various improvements regarding its performance, like bug fixes, balance changes, and all-new content for Dave’s adventures. But, if any problem persists, the team behind the game highly recommends sending any concerns to the official Discord or Steam community page.

Now that you know Dave the Diver is available on the Steam Deck, you can start your sea adventures by learning how to use the Bug Net. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for additional content.

