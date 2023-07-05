All Cooksta Ranks & Rewards in Dave the Diver
Dave the Cooksta King.
Aside from being a diver and restaurateur, Dave must take on the role of a social media influencer through the popular Cooksta app. You’ll be able to increase the sushi establishment’s popularity with this system, gifting you valuables and bonuses for your sea travels. So, if you want to know what to expect with the app, here’s an explanation of all the Cooksta ranks and rewards.
Dave the Diver Cooksta Ranks & Rewards Guide
The Cooksta app features five ranks: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. The only way to advance in these levels is by meeting various requirements, from follower counts to research recipes.
To see an overall view of Dave the Diver’s Cooksta app, you can anticipate the following features:
|Rank
|Requirements
|Rewards
|Bronze
|10 Followers
|+1 Menu Slot
+1 Kitchen Staff
+1 Wasabi Amount
+10 Added Interior
Boiled Yellowback Fusilier
Salt-grilled Redtoothed Triggerfish
Seasoned Kajime
Agar Tokoroten
|Silver
|20 Followers
2 Researched Recipes
|+1 Menu Slot
+1 Serving Staff
+5 Wasabi Max
+1 Cooking Slot
+18 Added Interior
Moray Eel Curry
White Trevally Kombu Ochazuke
Striped Red Mullet Tangle Roll
|Gold
|100 Followers
125 Best Taste
5 Researched Recipes
|+1 Menu Slot
+1 Kitchen Staff
+1 Wasabi Amount
+13 Added Interior
Stellate Puffer Special Sushi
Trout Sea Grapes Ricebowl
Big-Eyed Scad and Soybean Paste Roast
Seagrapes Special Sushi
|Platinum
|200 Followers
250 Best Taste
19 Researched Recipes
|+5 Wasabi Max
+1 Wasabi Amount
+1 Cooking Slot
+12 Interior Items
Seahorse Udon
Black Vinegar Braised Parrotfish
Atlantic Bonito Curry
Humphead Parrotfish Curry
|Diamond
|720 Followers
375 Best Taste
32 Researched Recipes
|+5 Wasabi Max
+1 Wasabi Amount
+14 Interior Items
4 New Recipes
Follower counts and Researched Recipes are relatively easy to achieve, as you can gradually earn them each time you run a successful night for the business. But, if you aren’t too familiar with the last requirement, you can check out our Best Taste guide for more information.
Players can also complete sub-missions and main quests to help them advance their rank, unlocking new recipes and fish for the restaurant. Of course, it will take some time to reach the Diamond level, but at least the business will run at its maximum performance through the Cooksta app’s rewards.
Now that you know all about the Cooksta app, you can learn more about the sushi restaurant through the menu’s Auto Supply feature. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more Dave the Diver content.
About the author
- How to Catch Horned Parrot Fish in Dave the Diver
- What Auto Supply Does in Dave the Diver (& How It Works)
- How to Catch White Spotted Jellyfish in Dave the Diver
- How to Get White Trevally in Dave the Diver
- Where to Find Marlin in Dave the Diver