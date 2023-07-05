All Cooksta Ranks & Rewards in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKETvia Twinfinite

Aside from being a diver and restaurateur, Dave must take on the role of a social media influencer through the popular Cooksta app. You’ll be able to increase the sushi establishment’s popularity with this system, gifting you valuables and bonuses for your sea travels. So, if you want to know what to expect with the app, here’s an explanation of all the Cooksta ranks and rewards.

Dave the Diver Cooksta Ranks & Rewards Guide

The Cooksta app features five ranks: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. The only way to advance in these levels is by meeting various requirements, from follower counts to research recipes.

To see an overall view of Dave the Diver’s Cooksta app, you can anticipate the following features:

Rank Requirements Rewards Bronze 10 Followers +1 Menu Slot

+1 Kitchen Staff

+1 Wasabi Amount

+10 Added Interior

Boiled Yellowback Fusilier

Salt-grilled Redtoothed Triggerfish

Seasoned Kajime

Agar Tokoroten Silver 20 Followers

2 Researched Recipes +1 Menu Slot

+1 Serving Staff

+5 Wasabi Max

+1 Cooking Slot

+18 Added Interior

Moray Eel Curry

White Trevally Kombu Ochazuke

Striped Red Mullet Tangle Roll Gold 100 Followers

125 Best Taste

5 Researched Recipes +1 Menu Slot

+1 Kitchen Staff

+1 Wasabi Amount

+13 Added Interior

Stellate Puffer Special Sushi

Trout Sea Grapes Ricebowl

Big-Eyed Scad and Soybean Paste Roast

Seagrapes Special Sushi Platinum 200 Followers

250 Best Taste

19 Researched Recipes +5 Wasabi Max

+1 Wasabi Amount

+1 Cooking Slot

+12 Interior Items

Seahorse Udon

Black Vinegar Braised Parrotfish

Atlantic Bonito Curry

Humphead Parrotfish Curry Diamond 720 Followers

375 Best Taste

32 Researched Recipes +5 Wasabi Max

+1 Wasabi Amount

+14 Interior Items

4 New Recipes

Follower counts and Researched Recipes are relatively easy to achieve, as you can gradually earn them each time you run a successful night for the business. But, if you aren’t too familiar with the last requirement, you can check out our Best Taste guide for more information.

Players can also complete sub-missions and main quests to help them advance their rank, unlocking new recipes and fish for the restaurant. Of course, it will take some time to reach the Diamond level, but at least the business will run at its maximum performance through the Cooksta app’s rewards.

Now that you know all about the Cooksta app, you can learn more about the sushi restaurant through the menu’s Auto Supply feature. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more Dave the Diver content.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts