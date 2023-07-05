Connect with us

All Cooksta Ranks & Rewards in Dave the Diver

Aside from being a diver and restaurateur, Dave must take on the role of a social media influencer through the popular Cooksta app. You’ll be able to increase the sushi establishment’s popularity with this system, gifting you valuables and bonuses for your sea travels. So, if you want to know what to expect with the app, here’s an explanation of all the Cooksta ranks and rewards.

Dave the Diver Cooksta Ranks & Rewards Guide

The Cooksta app features five ranks: Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. The only way to advance in these levels is by meeting various requirements, from follower counts to research recipes.

To see an overall view of Dave the Diver’s Cooksta app, you can anticipate the following features:

RankRequirementsRewards
Bronze10 Followers+1 Menu Slot
+1 Kitchen Staff
+1 Wasabi Amount
+10 Added Interior
Boiled Yellowback Fusilier
Salt-grilled Redtoothed Triggerfish
Seasoned Kajime
Agar Tokoroten
Silver20 Followers
2 Researched Recipes		+1 Menu Slot
+1 Serving Staff
+5 Wasabi Max
+1 Cooking Slot
+18 Added Interior
Moray Eel Curry
White Trevally Kombu Ochazuke
Striped Red Mullet Tangle Roll
Gold100 Followers
125 Best Taste
5 Researched Recipes		+1 Menu Slot
+1 Kitchen Staff
+1 Wasabi Amount
+13 Added Interior
Stellate Puffer Special Sushi
Trout Sea Grapes Ricebowl
Big-Eyed Scad and Soybean Paste Roast
Seagrapes Special Sushi
Platinum200 Followers
250 Best Taste
19 Researched Recipes		+5 Wasabi Max
+1 Wasabi Amount
+1 Cooking Slot
+12 Interior Items
Seahorse Udon
Black Vinegar Braised Parrotfish
Atlantic Bonito Curry
Humphead Parrotfish Curry
Diamond720 Followers
375 Best Taste
32 Researched Recipes		+5 Wasabi Max
+1 Wasabi Amount
+14 Interior Items
4 New Recipes

Follower counts and Researched Recipes are relatively easy to achieve, as you can gradually earn them each time you run a successful night for the business. But, if you aren’t too familiar with the last requirement, you can check out our Best Taste guide for more information.

Players can also complete sub-missions and main quests to help them advance their rank, unlocking new recipes and fish for the restaurant. Of course, it will take some time to reach the Diamond level, but at least the business will run at its maximum performance through the Cooksta app’s rewards.

Now that you know all about the Cooksta app, you can learn more about the sushi restaurant through the menu’s Auto Supply feature. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for even more Dave the Diver content.

Kristina Ebanez

Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands.

