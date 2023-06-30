What Is the Best Taste in Dave the Diver?

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The social media frenzy of the Cooksta app is one of the best ways to earn rewards for Bancho’s restaurant and Dave’s diving career. Like any influencer, it’s your job to keep the business hip and fresh by fulfilling specific rank objectives, including increasing follower counts and discovering new dishes. So, if you want to sit at the cool kid’s table, we’ll show you what the best taste is in Dave the Diver.

Best Taste in Dave the Diver, Explained

Dave the Diver’s Cooksta Gold rank requires players to obtain 100 followers, five research recipes, and 125 points in Best Taste. While the first two are self-explanatory, Best Taste can be earned by consistently enhancing a dish until it reaches the designated amount. Therefore, if you have a meal close to 125 points, you should focus on upgrading this item alone to achieve this feat.

Players can unlock high-level recipes by researching or capturing rare fish in the depths (typically bigger in size.) That way, you can start with an upper rank and make your way from there. However, keep in mind that you must collect the same type of fish and the remaining ingredients for the upgrade repeatedly, so you can ignore the others for the time being.

You can keep track of your progress in the Cooksta app to see which meal is almost on its way to Best Taste status.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Once players fulfill all the requirements, they can claim their rewards on the Cooksta app and begin the following social media adventure with Platinum status.

Now that you better understand what the Best Taste is in Dave the Diver, you can put your diving skills to the test by capturing the Moray Eel. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more help with Dave’s fish hunting.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez Kristina is a Freelance Writer and has been with Twinfinite for one year. She typically covers Minecraft, The Sims 4, Disney Dreamlight Valley, anime, Call of Duty, and newly released games. She loves the Metal Gear Solid series (Snake Eater especially), Rockstar's Bully, the Horizon franchise, What Remains of Edith Finch, and many more. Her dog is also an avid video game watcher, primarily when there's a horse or a cat. She has a Bachelor's degree in English from the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo and grew up gaming on the islands. More Stories by Kristina Ebanez

Related Posts