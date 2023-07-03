What Auto Supply Does in Dave the Diver (& How It Works)
Let’s get down to the sushi business.
As a manager of Bancho’s sushi restaurant, players must choose the best menu selection to promote the business and satisfy the customers’ hunger. However, the more you dive into the game’s mechanics, the more challenges you’ll face in your decision-making. Luckily, we’re here to simplify the title’s complex features by explaining what Auto Supply does in Dave the Diver.
Auto Supply in Dave the Diver, Explained
Auto Supply is a helpful tool that will restock a meal after it has been sold out for the night. Thus, if you have the right ingredients in your inventory, you will no longer have to worry about running out of dishes or wasting food. Some Dave the Diver players have also found it helpful to equip Auto Stock for a singular meal rather than aimlessly loading up their inventory.
Keep in mind that you will need to set the Auto Supply for each dish, as it will not apply to the entire menu selection. Players will also be asked twice if they want to activate it, just in case they accidentally press the option. For better results, you can monitor the performance of every dish at the end of the night to see which one reigns supreme.
However, some players have expressed their confusion with the mechanic since ingredients appear in red, despite having the right amount. As mentioned by other users, this interaction seems to be a bug that somehow linked the upgrades section to Auto Supply in the full launch version. Those who encounter this issue should note that it doesn’t interfere with the gameplay, and it will still function the same regardless.
Hopefully, this guide has given you a better understanding of Dave the Diver’s Auto Supply feature. For more help, you can find out how to catch a Marlin or explore the relevant links below.
