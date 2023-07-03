Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Out of all these fishes in Dave the Diver, the Marlin is one of the fastest creatures in the sea, with a speed rate of 100 km/h. Not only that, but the critter packs a punch with its swift attacks that can significantly reduce your oxygen level. However, due to the immense size of the sea, it can be challenging to pinpoint its location. So, if you need help with this excavation, we’ll show you where to find Marlin in Dave the Diver.

Dave the Diver Marlin Locations

According to the phone tracker system in Dave the Diver, Marlin can be found in diving areas between 0-50cm in the day. More specifically, these creatures will most likely spawn during a Marlin-themed event, where you can discover them near your drop point. You can also use the unlockable tracker to make the process more accessible.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Those who can find a Marlin must be mindful of their fast movements since it can be difficult to attack them efficiently. Therefore, it’s best to level up Dave’s gear to withstand the creature’s vicious strikes and agility.

Once players capture the fishy beast, they can either carve it up or use the Salvage Drone to take it back with them. You can make meals like the Marlin and Soybean Pasta Roast and Marlin Sushi, which are perfect for event nights. Players can also enhance these meals to improve their quality and receive more money for the business.

Now that you know where to find Marlin in Dave the Diver, you can check out our guide on the Moray Eel to expand your collection further. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more help with the game.

About the author

Kristina Ebanez

