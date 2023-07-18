Where to Find Mjolnir in Dave the Diver

The mighty Mjolnir is by far one of the most challenging items to find in Dave the Diver, given its significantly low spawn rate. Not only is it difficult to locate, but it is also associated with a hidden achievement, which ultimately prohibits you from a 100 percent completion. Fortunately, you can rely on a few designated places to get you one step closer to Mjolnir’s location, and we’ll break down each one to help you uncover it.

Dave the Diver Mjolnir Locations

Mjolnir can be found in the following areas around the Glacial Area:

The rocky platform above the Third Glacial Cave (best location)

Inside the Third Glacial Cave

The initial area of the Beluga

Inside the First Glacial Cave

Since Dave the Diver uses an RNG (Random Number Generator) system, Mjolnir’s location will change with each dive or sometimes not show up at all. However, the area above the Third Glacial Cave seems to be the best possible place, as many players have noted its presence there. We also discovered the Mjolnir near the cave (after a few frustrating hours), where it can be found in an icy barrier.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

You may still discover it in the other suggested places, but the area above the Third Glacial Cave will most likely spawn it after a few dives. Players may also run into a camera glitch in one of the caves, which has been reported by several community members. Nevertheless, the game’s developers have addressed the issue with a recent patch, so you may need to update it to fix the problem.

Those lucky enough to locate Mjolnir must use their knife or pickaxe to remove the barrier and pull it out by completing the timed minigame.

How to Get the God of Lightning Achievement in Dave the Diver

Now that you have Mjolnir, it’s time to earn the hidden achievement, God of Lightning, requiring you to take down a fish with the weapon. The tool uses a throwing interaction similar to the baseball, where you can launch the object from a short distance.

To get the trophy quickly, you can search for a smaller fish and throw the item at it a few times until you are rewarded with the achievement. Or, you can increase the challenge by eliminating the Glacial Area’s larger beasts, using the shocking effect of the weapon.

With Mjolnir’s location out of the way, you can look for more rare items in Dave the Diver, including the Giant Trevally Fin. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more helpful content about the game.