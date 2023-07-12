Dave the Diver is full of exciting and fun quests to embark on in various areas, some more challenging than others. Arguably one of the trickiest ones for players to complete right now is found at the Glacial Area, where Dave is tasked with finding a missing Beluga Whale. If you’re having a hard time locating the poor creature within this icy maze, we’ve put together a handy guide to show you how to find the missing Beluga in Dave the Diver.

Where to Find the Beluga Whale in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The mission of finding the Beluga Whale takes place during Chapter Six. Upon leaving the underwater palace, you’ll overhear Ramo speaking with the guards about the creature going missing. Naturally, the noble task falls upon Dave to find and save it.

The biggest challenge of rescuing the poor Beluga Whale is navigating the glacial maze where it’s fled to. Starting off from the top of the map and diving downward, swim immediately to the left until you find an opening into the maze.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Once in, make your way to the right and continue to hug the ceiling that wraps across and then downward. Keep heading down past an ice ore until you have to veer slightly left. As soon as you can continue heading downward, take that route, do NOT go on the far left route. A red pot ingredient cache lying on the ground is a point of reference for where to turn from.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Swim down until you can turn right, and on the other side of the passageway you’ll find your missing Beluga, who is lying on the ground unwell.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Upon closer inspection, a white Antarctic Octopus will reveal itself as the culprit for harming the Beluga. Have Dave pursue the creature before it disappears.

How to Heal the Beluga Whale & Complete the Mission in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

In your pursuit of the Octopus through the maze, make sure you don’t let it out of your sight. You’ll get a prompt if the creature is getting too far away, and losing it will cause Dave to fail the mission.

Along the way, the Octopus will cause ice spikes to fall from the maze ceilings, so watch your head during the chase. At a certain point, you’ll confront the eight-armed suspect and have the choice to either ‘Harvest’ or ‘Rescue’ it. Make your choice, and the creature will drop two items, including a vial that contains the Antidote for the Beluga.

Make your way back to the sick whale, and use the Antidote to help it heal. This will conclude the day’s mission, and grant you a temporary sidekick in the quest to come.

That concludes our guide for how to find the missing beluga in Dave the Diver. We hope you found this helpful in completing this tricky quest. Let us know what you like most about the game so far.

