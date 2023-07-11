How to Find & Save Baby Whale in Dave the Diver

While many creatures of Dave the Diver will primarily be used for the restaurant, others cannot be harmed to preserve their species (and it’s just plain illegal to do so.) This includes critters like dolphins and whales, featuring mission-based objectives for exclusive rewards. In this guide, we’ll focus on finding and saving the Baby Whale to return the creature to its loving mother.

Dave the Diver Finding the Baby Whale Mission Guide

The Baby Whale can be found at the starting point of the dive near the 70 meters coordinates. So, once you begin your expedition of the day, you should continue heading downward until Dave and Ellie notice a whale sound (excluding nighttime.) Players must then follow the sound waves to uncover a pile of rocks with a stake.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

If you haven’t completed the Destroy the Entryway quest yet, you’ll need to do so to interact with the stake. After that, players can pull the object out and enter the new location. You’ll encounter the Baby Whale while here, but you will need to soothe the critter by petting it a few times.

Once the whale has its guard down, it will start to follow you, and you must protect it from harm by taking down red-colored marked enemies. The lionfish will be the most troublesome out of the bunch, given their large numbers, so it’s best to use the multi-target gun to eliminate several opponents (you can still get by with the melee weapon due to their lower health.)

As long as you follow the arrow waypoints and take down anything in your way, you’ll eventually find the whale’s mother and receive the valuable Poseidon reward.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you in your quest to save the Baby Whale. But, if you want to dive even further into the storyline, you can learn how to catch Marlin or explore the relevant links below for more Dave the Diver content.