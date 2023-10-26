All Chapters in Dave the Diver & How Long to Beat

Dave the Diver doesn’t have a whole ton of story chapters, but it’s still a fairly lengthy game, especially when you consider how long some of these chapters can be. If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat Dave the Diver and how many chapters there are in the game, here’s everything you need to know.

How Many Chapters Are There in Dave the Diver?

There are a total of seven chapters in Dave the Diver, as well as a prologue and epilogue. We’ve listed them all down below:

Prologue Traces of the Sea People Into the Deep A Request From the Sea People Abandoned Cave Frozen Passage Melting Glacier Broken Control Room Epilogue: Friends

It’s worth noting that the developing studio MintRocket has issued out several updates to prolong the experience, including new storylines from Update 2. Thus, there will likely be more content to look forward to, especially with its Switch release.

How Long to Beat Dave the Diver

As for how long it takes to beat the game, it really comes down to your gameplay habits and how diligent you are with knocking out your side quests. It should take around 12 or so hours to beat all the currently released story chapters, though your playtime will go up if you take the time to complete your side quests and collect everything for your MarinCa collection, as well as fill out your staff roster and increase your Cooksta rating.

Of course, your playthroughs may be extended with all the new content added to the game, including the unique narrative with the Wandering Merchant, who sells rare items for both the restaurant and your diving adventures.

And those are all the currently released chapters for Dave the Diver and how long it takes to beat the game. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.