How to Get Giant Trevally Fin in Dave the Diver

Duff’s weapon shop is one of the most crucial aspects of Dave the Diver, as it can help you strengthen your gear for fish hunting. However, you’ll need to retrieve various resources for these enhancements, including Fragments, Gold, and critter parts. So, if you are currently looking for the Giant Trevally Fin, we’ll show you what steps you need to take to get this unique material.

Where to Find Giant Trevally Fin in Dave the Diver

Players can acquire the Giant Trevally Fin from the fish of the same name, found at the 50 to 130 meters diving point (typically near the sunken delivery ship.) Unfortunately, this fish part has been known to be one of the most rare finds in Dave the Diver, given that its drop rate is significantly lower than the rest. Most players have luck tranquilizing the fish first and then summoning the Salvage Drone to capture it alive.

Keep in mind that the tranquilizing method isn’t fully guaranteed, but you may have some luck after a few times. Besides this approach, players can continuously take down the Giant Trevally to harvest its parts, where you’ll sometimes spawn the fin.

If you haven’t found the piece yet, you can upgrade Dave’s diving equipment since it can boost your chances further. But, when it really comes down to it, it’s mainly all about luck, so you can attempt to hunt down the Giant Trevally with each dive until you get the necessary ingredients for the weapon upgrade.

Now that you know all about the Giant Trevally Fin, you can tackle other sea creatures of Dave the Diver by checking out our Mantis Shrimp boss guide. Be sure to also explore the relevant links below for more information about the game.