How to Beat Mantis Shrimp Boss in Dave the Diver

Dave the Diver has proven itself to be an incredibly charming and fun game full of places to explore and creatures to discover, including the formidable Mantis Shrimp. If you’re on the hunt for the biggest and baddest of shrimpkind, but aren’t sure how to find it or how to beat it, we’ve put together a handy guide for taking on the Mantis Shrimp.

How the find the Mantis Shrimp in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Actual mantis shrimp in our world are quite small, yet they pack the biggest punch in the animal kingdom that, in the blink of an eye, creates a watery combustion as hot as the surface of the sun. That should give you some idea of what to expect from the far bigger version that’s found in Dave the Diver.

As for how to find this sucker-punching crustacean, you’ll need to unlock Chapter Six in the main story, and Sato will inform you about a vortex that has appeared. This will then trigger the Stormy Night 2 side quest, which tasks you with investigating said vortex at night. Be sure to bring plenty of extra oxygen and a good ranged weapon.

As soon as you find it churning on a cliffside as seen above, on the other side you’ll enter a cave area full of supplies littered along the seafloor. As you swim further in, a cutscene will trigger with the Mantis Shrimp making its grand entrance, boxing gloves and all, ready for a match.

How to Beat the Mantis Shrimp in Dave the Diver

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

As you might guess from the huge red boxing gloves the Mantis Shrimp likes to flex, you definitely don’t want to get hit by those. The arena you have to fight it in is also rather cramped and dangerous, with a wall of spikes behind you that will do serious damage if you’re not careful. There are a few attacks to watch out for with this boss, but they all come in a fairly predictable pattern.

The crux of the Mantis Shrimp’s attacks are, of course, punches. The main threat, however, is when it jumps back, churning up a water current that can send Dave straight into the spikes behind him, so you’ll want to grab onto the hanging chain beside you that has a weight connected at the bottom. It will be your best friend much of the fight.

The Mantis Shrimp will also try plenty of charged punch attacks, which you can easily spot as it winds up either of its arms. To counter this, you can either evade it, or grab the chain and pull it down to bring up the huge iron weight to punching level. When the Mantis Shrimp’s punch lands on the weight, it’ll become stunned and easy to attack for a few precious seconds.

As for where to attack this beast, like the Giant Squid, its huge eyes are its one weak spot. Focus on using your ranged weapon to land hits on them when the shrimp swings and misses, or becomes stunned. It will also occasionally guard them with its gloved fists, much like an actual boxer.

Once you triumph over the beast, be sure to collect your rewards, which include a Shrimp Tail and Shrimp Meat.

That concludes our guide for how to find and beat the Mantis Shrimp in Dave the Diver. We hope you find this helpful, and let us know what you like most about the game so far.

