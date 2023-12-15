How to Start Dredge DLC in Dave the Diver

A mysterious fog has covered the vast Blue Hole Depths, taking Dave on an all-new adventure. But, if you are here, you’re probably wondering: How do you start the Dredge DLC in Dave the Diver? Here’s everything you need to know.

Dave the Diver Dredge DLC Requirements, Explained

After downloading Dave the Diver’s Dredge DLC, you won’t notice anything new upon start. So, to trigger the latest content, you must advance further in time by playing a few sessions or using ‘Time Skip’ until the Thick Fog weather forecast appears (check your phone to see the current updates.) Dave will then take notice of this change, and you’ll need to wait for the nighttime for the next phase.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

The sky will appear much darker, and the Traveling Merchant (not to be confused with the Wandering Merchant) will ride to meet with you. They will tell you all about the new Aberrant fish, a mutated species that will only spawn on red misty days. Customers like the Hooded Figures will gladly eat these eerie creatures, but other patrons won’t partake in these bizarre recipes.

But if you’re worried about wasting the Aberrant fish, the Traveling Merchant will stop by and purchase any of the leftovers (they will go bad the next day.)

To help you through the new foggy night feature from the Dave the Diver Dredge DLC, the Traveling Merchant will give you the Sky Fire as a guide. You’ll also notice a new option when using the boat, showcasing an alternative ‘Explore’ selection.

Image Source: MINTROCKET via Twinfinite

Now, you’ll have command of the boat, similar to Dredge’s gameplay. Players can enter small vortexes to acquire Aberrant fish for Hooded Figures, who will appear at the restaurant shortly after your initial quest.

That does it for our guide on how to start Dave the Diver Dredge DLC. For more content, be sure to check out the relevant links below, including where to find crab and lobster.