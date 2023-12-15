The ultimate sea crossover has officially set sail with MINTROCKET and Black Salt Games’ latest collaboration. So, if you want to know what to expect, here’s everything you need to know about the Dave the Diver Dredge DLC patch notes.

Dave the Diver Dredge Crossover Changes, Explained

If you’ve been looking for some new content with Dave the Diver, then you’re in luck with its new free crossover with Dredge. According to the Dave the Diver Dredge DLC patch notes, an additional weather system will be included, showcasing a mysterious foggy night ambiance. A new character, the “Traveling Merchant,” will also appear, similar to the Wandering Merchant.

Dave himself will be getting some new features, where he can sail through the fog and utilize a Dredging system to obtain valuables. That means you can expect three new diving locations, along with an expansion of aberrant fish types. Hooded figures will visit Bancho Sushi restaurant to try out these unique variations, using these critters for brand-new recipes.

You can also look forward to the latest weapon in Dave’s arsenal, with the Drain Gun, which will likely help him in his many dangerous situations. General improvements have been implemented, such as holiday-themed decorations for Bancho Sushi (depending on the special day), more Cooksta content, shortened load times, and enhancements to Beluga Taxi.

Those who experienced issues in Dave the Diver’s previous patch can expect some fixes for various content. In particular, if you received a “Not Enough Materials” message for your branch (despite having it available), the issue should now be resolved.

Keep in mind that you will need to download the latest patch to access the new features from the crossover, so make sure you set that up beforehand.

If you want to see the complete breakdown of changes, check out the official Dave the Diver Dredge DLC patch notes below:

Dave the Diver Dredge Crossover Patch Notes

DREDGE DLC Update Celebration Sale

Sale Period: 2023. 12. 15 ~ 2023. 1. 4 (PST)

◈ Updated Version:

Windows: v1.0.2.1214

Mac OS: v1.0.2.304.mac

◈ Update Details

[DREDGE DLC Content]

1) New Weather & Character

On a foggy night in the Blue Hole, a new character as known as the ‘Traveling Merchant’ visits Dave.

(Added) A few days must pass after opening the Chicken Farm in order to reach foggy nights.

2) Boat Controls

Dave can now drive the boat around the Blue Hole on foggy nights.

3) Dredge System

With the new Dredging system, Dave can now dredge at specific locations to obtain various items.

4) Aberrant Fish

Dave can now dive in 3 new diving locations during the foggy nights.

Different types of aberrant fish will appear in each location.

5) Drain Gun

Drain Gun – A new weapon that can be acquired through the DLC has been added.

6) New Customers

Hooded Figures will now visit Bancho Sushi to order dishes made with aberrant fish.

PLEASE NOTE:

You must download the DLC in order to enjoy the new DREDGE content.

[System Improvements]

1) Beluga Taxi Improvements

Beluga Taxi will now be available until the end of the diving session.

Beluga Taxi will remain at the place where Dave gets off, and will now wait for Dave after he enters/exits a building.

Beluga Taxi will now be marked in the minimap.

2) Load Time Improvements & Optimization

Loading time after starting the game client has been shortened.

Underwater currents at various locations have been optimized for smoother performance.

Loading time when entering Bancho Sushi has been shortened.

3) Sushi Restaurant

Bancho Sushi will now be decorated on special days – Halloween, Christmas, and New Year!

Special in-game fireworks have also been added on these days.

Celebrate the holidays with Dave the Diver!

Celebrate the holidays with Dave the Diver! Dave can now only register 99 of the same menu.

4) Controller-Related

Adjusted where vibrations of controllers were implemented awkwardly and added missing vibrations.

Adjusted the icon UI of the ‘L stick’ with controllers for better user comprehension.

5) Underwater Exploration

Added more locations for Crab Trap placements.

More crab traps can be placed in the same region.

Eased up on the difficulty of the fights with Thresher Sharks.

Improved the animation of when Dave is carving fish so that he can cancel it right away in case he needs to react to other aggressive fish.

Loading screens in-between regions will now show a customized display.

Added a motion where Dave looks into the camera after a Photo Spot mission.

6) Mobile Apps

Added more Cooksta feeds that include characters’ daily lives and more sushi.

Edited the background image for the ‘Crab Trap’ category in the Marinca.

7) Other Improvements

Size of certain texts has been enlarged for player convenience.

[Bug Fixes]

1) Sushi Restaurant

Fixed an issue where the price displayed in Jango’s shop differed from the actual purchase price in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where the ‘Not Enough Materials’ notification would remain in display even after sending the materials to the branch.

Fixed an issue where texts in the sales results window would appear abnormally under certain conditions.

Adjusted the timing for the display of certain ingredients during cooking battles to prevent unintended appearances.

(For Mac) Fixed an issue where the background of the sushi restaurant was displayed abnormally in certain situations.

2) Underwater Exploration

Fixed an issue where the animation of the net when collecting the captured fish was invisible.

Fixed an issue where certain terrains were displayed awkwardly.

Fixed an issue where certain projectiles were unintentionally bounced off the baseball bat.

Corrected the visual anomaly in which the item boxes in the depths seemed to disappear under specific conditions.

Fixed an issue where the indications for aggressive fish species were not displayed.

Fixed an issue where the camera was focused on unintended places during the Helicoprion boss battle.

Fixed an issue where the underwater scooter was kept being used in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where debuff effects on certain fish species were displayed abnormally.

Fixed an issue where shovel and rock attacks affected species with intended immunity.

Fixed an issue where the Sea People’s Necklace would not work as intended in certain situations.

Adjusted the awkward knockback effects on species that were hit with melee attacks

3) Mobile Apps

Fixed an issue where some Cooksta feeds came up at unintended times.

Fixed an issue where UI texts of certain Cooksta feeds were displayed abnormally in certain situations.

Fixed an issue where some buttons in the Calendar app were not visible in certain situations.

4) Missions

Fixed an issue where character dialogue would be displayed awkwardly in certain situations.

5) Farm & Fish Farm

Fixed an issue where Otto’s leg would be covered by the terrain in certain situations.

6) Other Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue where UI effects were extended beyond their designated areas.

Addressed the in-game mistranslations and issues where certain texts were not displayed.

Additional Information: Please note that if you’re still experiencing issues after the patch, please compress the files from the path below and send them to our help center.

Windows: %LocalAppData%\..\LocalLow

exon\DAVE THE DIVER Mac: ~/Library/Logs/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/Player.log

~/Library/Application Support/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER/SData

or

~/Library/Application Support/com.nexon.dave/DAVE THE DIVER/SData Steam Deck: ./.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/1868140/pfx/drive_c/users/steamuser/AppData/LocalLow/nexon/DAVE THE DIVER

◈ Notes* If there are any changes to the details, we will update you through this notice.

* Please update Dave the Diver on Steam to the latest version for the changes to be applied.

That does it for our guide on the Dave the Diver Dredge DLC patch notes.