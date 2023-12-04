All Sigurd Log Entry Locations in Lethal Company

The only source of information about the Lethal Company world is a fellow employee from the year 1968. His name is Sigurd, and even though they were written five centuries ago, his notes remain the sole guide for every new company hire. Here are all Sigurd log locations in Lethal Company.

How to Read Sigurd’s Logs in Lethal Company

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

In Lethal Company, the only way to get some background on everything happening in the world is through Sigurd’s logs. Sigurd was an employee who worked for the Company and documented his adventures within these files.

He lived in the year 1968, one year before the moon landing. The game itself is set in the 2500s, making his diary over 500 years old. It’s split into 12 files and scattered across the many locations you will encounter while playing.

You can access Sigurd’s logs using the ship’s terminal. Type in “Sigurd” and you will get a list of all the entries you’ve collected until now. To preview one, you only need to input its name (e.g. first log) and hit enter.

Locations and Tips to Find Each Sigurd Log Entry in Lethal Company

First Log – August 22, 1968

Location: Ship

The first log is hinted to the player via a note on the wall next to the access terminal. You don’t have to search for it, as it’s already in the terminal’s memory. It explains Sigurd’s reason for starting this journal and gives the names of his fellow crewmates: Desmond, Richard, and Jess.

Smells here! – August 24, 1968

Location: Assurance

Once you land on Assurance, exit through the door and turn so you are facing the opposite direction of the door. Go forward, behind the ship and over a small hill, then under the pipes, to find the silver tape recorder on the ground next to a rock.

Swing of things – August 27, 1968

Location: Experimentation

You can find the third log entry on a water tower located on Experimentation. Exit the ship and go right. Climb the water tower using the ladder and circle the catwalk until you find it.

Shady – August 31, 1968

Location: Experimentation

The fourth entry is very tricky to find on your own. The first thing you need to do is get to the main entrance. From there, go left into an alleyway and up the stairs that lead to a fire exit. Now jump on the railing as shown in the picture above, and then sprint and jump atop the pipe across the way. Follow the pipe back towards the ship to find the log.

Sound behind the wall – September 4, 1968

Location: The Company Building (71 Gordion)

For the fifth log, go to the company building, exit the ship, and head left. Search the ground for a hatch and open it by pressing E on your keyboard. Descend the ladder and continue along the catwalk until you find the cassette tape.

Screams – September 13, 1968

Location: Vow or March

The sixth log can spawn both on Vow or March. To find it on Vow, exit the ship and go right, as indicated in the picture above. You will reach a dam that has a fire exit at its base. The log will spawn on the railing running atop the dam.

If it spawns on March, you will find it lying on the roof of a concrete bunker, concealing a fire exit. To get to it, follow the path off to the left of your ship and into a ravine where the bunker is located. If the Moon is flooded, this whole area will be underwater.

Nonsense – September 27, 1968

Location: Rend

On Rend, the visibility is borderline zero, making even getting back to the ship a hassle, but I think I found a surefire way to reach the Sigurd log on this moon, though. Here’s the method:

Exit the ship and follow the light posts towards the main entrance. Once you reach the second to last post, stop, turn right, and use your scanner. You should pick up the location of a fire exit. Continue towards the entrance.

Once you reach the ditch where the fire exit is located, climb up to the light pole above it and go in the direction indicated by the image below. The cord that connects the pole to the ground should be used as a guide.

Just go forward until you reach the mountains, and then proceed right along the edge of the map. You will find the log on the ground once you reach the end of the path. One note, though: be careful while traversing Rend alone, as there are many ditches you can’t climb out of without using a Teleporter.

Currently Unobtainable Sigurd’s Logs in Lethal Company

Lethal Company is still in early access, and a lot of the content is still missing from the game. These entries can’t be accessed in-game as of version 40, but were successfully data mined:

Golden Planet – August ??, 1968

Goodbye – September 7, 1968

Idea – September 19, 1968

Hiding – September 30, 1968

Desmond – October 15, 1968

That should be all the info you need to collect each of Sigurd's log entries. There is another thing within the terminal that Sigurd recorded, and it's the bestiary.