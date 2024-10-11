Image Credit: Bethesda
Mining Tycoon promo image
Image via Supersocial: Team Genesis
Mining Tycoon Codes (October 2024)

Dig up valuable ores, sell them for cash, and go from being an amateur digger to a true mining master with Mining Tycoon codes!
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|

Published: Oct 11, 2024 11:25 am

Updated: October 11, 2024

Added tons of new codes!

The mines contain many hidden riches, waiting for you to uncover them and turn them into piles of cash! Mining Tycoon lets you live out your dream of owning a successful mining enterprise, slowly building it up to becoming the most influential excavating venture in the world of mining.

Like any rags-to-riches success story, this one starts you off with rags. You’ll need to build up your mine bit by bit, which takes time and effort. Luckily, Mining Tycoon codes can cut that journey short by providing you with money and factory speed boosts. If you’re searching for more exciting tycoon games on Roblox, visit our Jujutsu Tycoon Codes article and collect more valuable rewards!

All Mining Tycoon Codes List

Mining Tycoon Codes (Working)

  • Boost10k: Double Money Boost (5 mins) and Factory Speed Boost (5 mins) (New)
  • ThanksFor1k: Double Money Boost (5 mins)
  • Ore2500: Double Money Boost (5 mins)

Mining Tycoon Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Mining Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Mining Tycoon

Enjoy rewards by redeeming Mining Tycoon codes with the help of our guide:

  • Mining Tycoon menu button.
    Image by Twinfinite
  • How to redeem Mining Tycoon codes.
    Image by Twinfinite
  1. Launch Mining Tycoon on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu icon (1) at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Click the Codes tab (2) on the right side.
  4. Type in an active code into the enter code text field (3).
  5. Click Redeem (4) to get your rewards.

Mining Tycoon lets you choose your own path to success by picking which upgrades to buy first. If you want to learn the definitive way to make money fast, visit the Mining Tycoon Wiki page and indulge in all the tips and tricks to your heart’s content.

Why Are My Mining Tycoon Codes Not Working?

If Mining Tycoon codes are causing you trouble, there are two possible causes. The first one is that your code has a spelling or casing error, preventing you from redeeming it. If you double-check your codes beforehand, you can avoid this problem entirely. The second possibility is that the code might’ve expired in the meantime. Unfortunately, there’s no way to redeem an expired code. Still, you can circumvent the issue by always redeeming active codes as soon as possible.

What Is Mining Tycoon?

Mining Tycoon lets you run your very own mine by controlling the entire ore processing operation from start to finish. The process starts with the miners excavating the ores and placing them on the conveyor belt. The belt leads the ores through two processing stations, which you control with the press of a button. Once they pass through the prospector and the forge, they finally reach the minecart. Finally, you send the cart down the rails to sell the ores and make a profit.

To increase your income, you can hire additional miners and merge three of a kind to create a more efficient miner. You can also increase your mine’s capacity, working speed and other aspects of production, helping you become the number one mine owner around!

To claim codes in other awesome Roblox games, visit our dedicated Roblox Codes section right here on Twinfinite!

Author
Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.