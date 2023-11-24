Lethal Company Roadmap – What’s Planned for the Future?

Online co-op horror Lethal Company has really taken off since its early access release in October and players are wondering what’s next. Find out below what is planned for the future for Lethal Company and if there is a roadmap detailing any future plans.

Lethal Company Roadmap

Image Source: Zeekerss

There is no specific roadmap for Lethal Company just yet. What we do know is that the devs have plans for a full and infinitely playable version of the game.

The game is currently in early access on Steam and it is going to continue to be until late Spring 2024. Lethal Company will remain in early access as long as the devs feel it is necessary. This will be to iron out any kinks and sort out bugs and other issues. Although the game is certainly enjoyable right now, the plans are that it will be just as enjoyable for years to come.

The full version will include more monsters, items, and further customization options and map variations. There will be so much to include and play around with that players will keep wanting to come back for more.

Although there isn’t a roadmap yet, the Lethal Company devs should give us more news as the early access draws to a close. There are no plans to change the price of Lethal Company when it becomes fully realized. This is great news as new players won’t be priced out. Hopefully there will be more news about when it will come to console.

Player feedback will play a huge part in what happens next. The devs are already monitoring play-throughs and online comments. If you want to give your input then check out the Lethal Company Discord and Patreon.

That is all we know about the roadmap and future plans of Lethal Company. If you want to find out more about Lethal Company check out some of our guides below