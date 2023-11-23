What Does Eclipse Mean in Lethal Company?

Lethal Company has no shortage of ambiguous descriptions, and sometimes there aren’t any at all. It’s the same situation with the most dangerous weather condition, Eclipse. Keep reading to learn what exactly Eclipse means in Lethal Company.

What is Eclipsed in Lethal Company

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Eclipse is one of the weather conditions that can affect a moon in Lethal Company. Other weather conditions are Rainy, Foggy, Flooded, and Stormy. Of all the modifiers a moon can have, Eclipse is the most dangerous.

On Eclipsed moons, the sun is obstructed, which causes nocturnal monsters to spawn right at the start of your expedition. Outside will be as dangerous as it usually is around 9pm once you land, so everything you do should be well thought through.

Outside lighting is another issue that will be apparent on Eclipsed Moons. Consider increasing your in-game brightness when playing on one of these. It’s a bit cheesy, but still better than mistaking a Forest Keeper for a rock.

Advice for Dealing With Eclipsed Moons

Eclipsed moons are best left unvisited, especially if they have a high Hazard Level. They will slow down your progress drastically and also severely impact the death rate. If you are still set on visiting one, moving stealthily is the most important thing you should consider.

Crouch, don’t carry noisy items, don’t use walkie-talkies and other gear that can get you detected. Your primary enemies will be Earth Leviathans, Eyeless Dogs, and Forest Keepers, so make sure you read about them and gear yourself accordingly.

Now that you have learned what Eclipse means in Lethal Company, you can either avoid them or listen to the devil on your shoulder and explore their secrets. Whatever you choose, read some of our other guides below and go in prepared. You don’t wish to fail your lethal employers, trust me.