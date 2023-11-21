How to Defeat Thumper in Lethal Company

One thing Lethal Company isn’t short on is otherworldly monstrosities. If you encounter one crawling on the floor with two long arms, it’s probably a Thumper. If you don’t know how to defeat Thumpers in Lethal Company, keep reading to learn everything you need to know.

Lethal Company Thumper Strategies – How to Defeat the Half Fast and Easy

Thumpers, also called Half, are among the most annoying creatures you can encounter indoors. They usually inhabit long hallways where they are most effective at charging their prey. You will easily detect them by the pounding noises they produce while prowling, and by their distinct growl right before they charge.

You can usually endure two to three attacks from them before going down. That isn’t much to work with though, especially if you roll alone. Fortunately, they are extremely easy to defeat if you know how, and we’ve listed some of the methods you can use below.

Jump on the Railing and Shovel Away

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

As the title suggests, you jump on the staircase railing found inside the facilities. Wait for the Thumper to approach, and then attack it while it desperately swings its arms on the ground. This is something that might get patched since it’s a pretty cheesy tactic.

Tag Team the Thumper

This one requires more finesse than the previous one. It works like this: one player baits the half and takes a hit, and the other strikes him with a shovel. If executed properly, the monster will be stun-locked, and you will finish it in around four strikes.

Running Away

I left this option for last since killing a thumper is relatively easy compared to other enemies. All the same, there will be moments where you need to weigh your options and choose flight over fight.

To successfully run away from one, keep sprinting and turning as many corners as possible. They lose a lot of speed while cornering, so just avoid dashing in a straight line and you’ll be fine.

Exploring derelict facilities should be less of a problem now that you know how to defeat Thumpers in Lethal Company. Another thing that is sure to help you while exploring is the proper usage of the Zap-gun.