In Lethal Company, you explore deserted moons for scrap metal, which is odd enough. What makes it even more weird is that there are spectres in space. Weren’t they just folklore? In any case, read on to know how to survive the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company.

What Is the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company?

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

Ghost Girl is the most mysterious entity you will face in Lethal Company, partially because she is the only thing in the game that you won’t be able to scan. She wears a red dress with white polka dots and has pale grayish skin.

She usually appeared at the Mansion or Titan for me, but she has a chance of spawning on any moon or hazard level. If you didn’t know, the more time you spend on a certain moon or if it’s Eclipsed, the more enemies will gather, and the higher the chances of the Ghost Girl appearing.

Ghost Girl Behavior

Based on several factors, the Ghost Girl determines each player’s Fear level. This stat decides who she will stalk in the end. Once the girl starts her hunt, she will be visible only to her victim. These factors are:

Insanity Level – this parameter increases throughout the day. You can slow and reduce its progression by talking with your teammates using Walkie-Talkies or moving in a group.

– this parameter increases throughout the day. You can slow and reduce its progression by talking with your teammates using Walkie-Talkies or moving in a group. Turn Amount – the more you turn your camera around, the higher this stat becomes.

– the more you turn your camera around, the higher this stat becomes. Critical Injury – This goes without saying, but try to avoid taking damage as much as possible.

– This goes without saying, but try to avoid taking damage as much as possible. Item Value – If you carry an item worth more than 150 credits, your chances of being haunted will increase.

Note that if she is in your game, her hunting one of the players is inevitable. The only thing you can do is reduce the odds of being her target.

While stalking, she will appear and disappear randomly. You will know she is around if lights start flickering, your hearing becomes impaired, or you start hearing giggling or heavy breathing in the background. In this phase, she isn’t dangerous, and you can continue your run, but be mindful that your time is now even more limited.

How to Escape From the Ghost Girl

After a few minutes, she will enter her second stage. The Ghost Girl will start skipping toward you, and once she touches you, you will instantly die. If she starts doing this, it could be too late already, but you can do two things:

Have a teammate teleport you .

. Dodge her attacks and sprint to the exit.

You will have to leave the planet after this happens. The girl will follow you outside the facility, and even though you can delay her chase, you will remain her target. Once she kills you, the whole process will repeat until all of your crew is dead.

I hope you are now better equipped to survive the Ghost Girl in Lethal Company. If you are interested in some other Lethal Company guides, check out the links we provided below.