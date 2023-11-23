How to Get to the Mansion in Lethal Company

There are plenty of secrets to uncover in Zeekerss’ new multiplayer horror game, and some may even catch you completely off-guard and ruin your day if you’re not adequately prepared. Here’s how to spawn the Mansion in Lethal Company.

Getting to the Mansion in Lethal Company

Normally when you land on a Moon and explore a facility in Lethal Company, you know what you’re getting into. The facilities are usually these industrial-looking buildings made of concrete and a steel interior. You get in, get your loot, and get out.

However, it is possible to stumble upon a fancy looking Mansion instead of your usual facilitiy while you’re out on an expedition.

To spawn the Mansion in Lethal Company, all you have to do is travel to Dine or Rend via the Terminal. These two locations are guaranteed to always have the Mansion available for exploration, with the caveat that these are the most expensive Moons to travel to. Dine costs 550 Credits to travel to, while Rend will set you back a whopping 600 Credits.

Dine and Rend are also some of the deadlier planets in Lethal Company, so you may want to check out some of the other Moons first and build up a good stock of equipment before heading there.

It’s also possible to spawn the Mansion on other planets, but it’s all up to RNG, and there’s a very low chance of that actually happening.

What to Do in the Mansion in Lethal Company

At the time of writing, it seems the Mansion is just another facility for you to explore in Lethal Company; it just looks a lot fancier than your usual locales. You’ll still run into the usual monsters like the Ghost Girl, Thumper, and Bracken, but the outdoor monsters on Dine and Rend are far more deadly. You can expect to run into the likes of the Earth Leviathan while outside.

Inside the Mansion itself, you’ll still be exploring the rooms for Scrap, and you can also expect to find rarer loot here. While it is far more lucrative to explore the Mansion for Scrap, keep in mind that it’s also a lot more dangerous, so again, make sure you’re well-prepared before attempting it.

That’s all you need to know about the Mansion in Lethal Company. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.