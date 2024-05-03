As a hardcore first-person shooter, Gray Zone Warfare pulls no punches when it comes to simulating the dangers that players face out in the wild. Not only do you have to watch out for enemy combatants, but the environments themselves can pose a big threat if you are not being careful. If you find yourself constantly injured and in need of some help, this guide will explain just how to fix bone fractures in Gray Zone Warfare to get you back on your feet.

Fixing Bone Fractures in Gray Zone Warfare

In order to fix bone fractures in Gray Zone Warfare, players will need to apply a splint to the affected area. If there is a splint in your inventory, right-click on it and select the Use function. For the few seconds that it takes to apply the item, do note that you will not be able to move or use your weapon, so get to safety first before trying to fix yourself. One splint is only applicable to one fracture, so should you have multiple bone fractures, you will need to use multiple charges to take care of the problem.

When it comes to bone fractures, players may find themselves in such a predicament after suffering damage to their limbs from enemy fire or even a fall from great heights. Unless the fracture is taken care of quickly, your movement and even shooting will continue to be affected. Obviously, that will impact your survivability in the long run.

Where to Get Splints in Gray Zone Warfare

Splints can be purchased from vendors, specifically the Lab Rat. Each standard civilian-quality splint costs $8 and comes with three charges. As players complete more tasks for the vendor, better-quality splints and other medical supplies will become available for purchase.

If you find yourself near the base when you suffer a bone fracture, you can potentially save on a splint. Head back to the base, and end your deployment. This will end the session and bring players back to the main menu. Jumping back into the game will see all medical conditions removed, and you’ll be fighting fit once more.

That’s all there is to know about how to fix bone fractures in Gray Zone Warfare. For more help, check out how to revive or how to cure nausea.

