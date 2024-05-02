Gray Zone Warfare Weapons List - All Guns You Can Currently Unlock: A soldier in tactical gear holding an assault rifle.
Gray Zone Warfare Weapons List – All Guns You Can Currently Unlock

We've got a full break down of the arsenal here.
|
Published: May 2, 2024

Looking for a complete Gray Zone Warfare weapons list? Like any tactical FPS title worth its salt, Madfinger Games’ Gray Zone Warfare comes complete with an arsenal of varied weaponry you can bring into combat.

Here, we’re going to cover all the Grazone Warfare weapons currently in the game. As it works its way through early access, we’ll do our best to update you on new weapons as they arrive, too. If you’re looking for a full Gray Zone Warfare roadmap, or just getting started with weapons by completing the Guns and Ammo Task, we’ve got more guides covering those to help you out.

All Guns, Knives, & Weapons In Gray Zone Warfare

Here’s a full list of all the Gray Zone Warfare weapons in the game right now. To keep things clear, we’ve broken the list down by weapon types.

Assault Rifles

The backbone of any good shooter, the current majority of Gray Zone Warfare’s weapons fall into this first category. They’re your go-to all-rounder guns, good for mid-range engagements and manageable in closer quarters or over longer distances. This category currently includes the following weapons:

  • AKM
  • AKMN
  • AKMS
  • AKMSN
  • AK-74M
  • AK-74N
  • M4A1
  • MK18
  • CQ A1
Gray Zone Warfare Weapons List - All Guns You Can Currently Unlock: Two players with assault rifles in a dimly-lit corridor.
Shotguns

One of the smallest categories currently on the Gray Zone Warfare weapon list, shotguns make up for what they lack in variety with undisputed close-range supremacy. Perfect for tight corners, confined spaces, or halting a counter-attack, their wide spread, high damage, and limited range are favourable in a sticky situation. There are only two in the game at the moment.

  • Mossberg 590
  • M870

Bolt Action Rifles

For longer ranges, bolt action rifles are an ideal choice. Though they aren’t as fast-firing, their superior range, damage, and scopes are better suited for dealing with distant targets. You’ll find the following guns in this category.

  • SKS
  • Mosin
  • M700
Gray Zone Warfare Weapons List - All Guns You Can Currently Unlock: A sniper rifle on a workbench.
Pistols

A primary weapon is important, but so is a secondary option. As in most games, this is a role dominated by the humble pistol. Low damage and middling range are made up for by easy handling and quick target acquisition. In Gray Zone Warfare, there are currently three to choose from.

  • Glock 17
  • Type 51
  • Sa vz. 61 Skorpion

Melee Weapons

As a last resort, a knife is preferable to nothing. Good damage, but requiring treacherously close range to use, it’s a high-risk, high-reward kind of weapon. Right now, the Gray Zone Warfare weapons list only includes a single knife.

  • Ka-Bar Knife

That’s everything for our Gray Zone Warfare weapons list right now. As we said, we’ll be sure to keep you up-to-date as best we can as the developers gradually expand the armoury. In the meantime, why not get a better idea of the Gray Zone Warfare map POIs and size, make sure you know how to cure Nausea, or check out the best Gray Zone Warfare settings to get your game running at its best?

Finlay Cattanach
