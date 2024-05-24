How to Mod Vehicle With Turrets in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 has introduced a new feature to bring speed and excitement to the island! Players can now mod their vehicles with various tires, armor, and weapons. Find out below how to mod a vehicle with different turrets in Fortnite.

How to Add Turrets to Vehicles in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

If you want add weapons to your vehicle you are first going to have to find a car. The only moddable vehicles are the sports car and the SUV so jump in and drive to your nearest garage or service station to find a mod.

The spawn rate of each vehicle mod box does seem to be random so you may have to keep driving until you find the one you want. There are currently two turrets: Grenade Launcher and Machine Gun.

The Grenade Launcher shoots a single explosive projectile at a player and deals pretty decent damage. The Machine Gun has a faster rate of fire and a more precise aim. Both turrets can only be used when you switch seats so you can’t drive and shoot at the same time!

To add the mod to your vehicle, or to change the mod you have equipped, drive your car into the mod box. Your sports car or SUV will add the turret automatically. The mod box will then be on a cooldown before it can be used again. You can see the box is empty and is slowly filling with blue – once it is full, it will turn once again into a vehicle mod.

It is possible to drive a motorbike into these boxes and destroy them temporarily. The bike won’t apply the mod but it briefly stops another player from grabbing the turret.

That’s all you need to know about adding vehicle turrets in Fortnite! Don’t forget you can also add specialized tyres and a cowcatcher to be truly unstoppable as you race into battle. For more Fortnite fun this season check out all the new and unvaulted weapons you can choose from.

