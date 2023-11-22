There is no shortage of creatures in Lethal Company that can kill you, but there are also ones that are docile, like cats. Baboon Hawks are one of those chill creatures, but they can get territorial.

We have a few tips if you want to learn how to deal with Baboon Hawks in Lethal Company.

What Are Baboon Hawks?

Image Source: Twinfinite via Zeekerss

One thing is for sure. Baboon Hawks are neither baboons nor hawks and are arguably the ugliest creatures you can encounter in Lethal Company. They can’t fly, and they use their wings solely for intimidation. Their size is also surprising. Even though they are hunchbacked, they are 8 feet tall when standing. I definitely didn’t expect that kind of scale from them.

Where to Find Baboon Hawks

They primarily spawn after 6 pm, and the rate of them appearing is relatively low. I found them mainly on Assurance and Vow, and they usually roam around scrap or log files lying on the ground. An excellent place to search for them is around trees and in dark corners of the map.

How to Handle Baboon Hawks

If left unprovoked, Baboon Hawks will only attack you if they outnumber you. An easy way of countering their pack tactic is to go from the ship and back in a group. Your party will be fine as long as there is an equal or lower number of them.

If they start chasing you, and you are alone, use a Stun Grenade to stop them in their tracks. Once you create an opportunity, dash for the ship or the facility and close the door behind you. Even though they look squeamish, these creatures will kill you if you aren’t careful.

If you want to kill them, use a stun grenade or have your friend fire their Zap Gun to immobilize them, and then kill them with a Shovel or a Stop Sign. Considering the nature of these creatures, this option is entirely avoidable.

You should now have all the tools needed to tackle Baboon Hawks in Lethal Company. If other outdoor vermin is giving you problems, we have guides for Eyeless Dogs and Earth Leviathans as well. For all other Lethal Company content, check out the links we provided below.