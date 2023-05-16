When is Warzone 2 Season 4? Season 3 End Date, Leaks, Content & More

Activision

Warzone 2 Season 3 is now beyond its mid-season update and large numbers of players are naturally casting their minds forwards and wondering what is to come with the next major seasonal update. These always bring the most content but when exactly is Warzone 2 Season 4 expected to release?

Season 3 Reloaded dropped back on May 10, bringing the typical new content alongside meta-shifting weapon adjustments. Season 4 is expected to follow in kind, with more new weapons, maps and operators expected.

When is MW2 & Warzone 2 Season 4?

There’s not an exact release date just yet, but the expiration date attached to the ongoing Battle Pass gives us a reliable and accurate idea.

Season 3 released on April 12, with Season 3’s mid-season Reloaded update dropping on May 10. The season’s expected to last just over two months, with its Battle Pass set to expire on 14 June.

We therefore expect Season 4 to commence on or just after this date – either 14 June or 15 June.

Activision don’t tend to confirm seasonal release dates until just ahead of their implementation, so it won’t be made official until much closer.

Content & Leaks

There’s very little confirmed content or leaks about Season 4 yet. We expect the typical seasonal content though – including swathes of weapon buffs and nerfs, a brand new Battle Pass, new Operators and even maps.

Multiplayer and Gunfights maps for Modern Warfare 2 seem likely, while a new Resurgence environment for Warzone 2 has been floated by some leakers – specifically named Vondel. That’s worth taking with a significant pinch of salt for the time being, especially given the lack of official word on it.

Naturally, we’ll be covering all the latest on Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 4, from its release date to its content and fixes. In the meantime, check out our guides to the Season 3 Reloaded meta, including the best ARs and best SMGs.

