The Top 5 Best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3, Ranked

Breaking down which ARs to pick and how to use them.

For most, assault rifles will be their weapons of choice whether they’re heading into Al Mazrah or Ashika Island. They’re best at medium ranges but can also keep you in the fight at much shorter, or longer, ranges. With that being said, here are the five best Assault Rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3.

The Season 3 update, dropping on April 12, made a series of changes to the weapon pool. Among the ARs to be tweaked most heavily was the ISO Hemlock, which dominated Season 2 and saw every damage range reduced as a result. The M13B also received a couple of buffs and nerfs, while the STB 556 was the biggest winner, seeing multiple damage multipliers buffed.

Those changes have translated to the meta, with the top five Warzone 2 ARs right now being detailed below. Of course, there are more than five ARs in Warzone 2, so some do miss out by virtue of just not being quite as strong as these top picks.

5) M4

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The M4 has long been popular in MW2 and Warzone 2 by virtue if its early unlock, but it’s never been a standout AR. It’s still not quite strong enough to dominate, but a fast fire-rate and decent damage mean it rewards players who can control its middling recoil.

You’ll need to invest attachments to aiding recoil control and handling, with its fire-rate preserving damage output well enough.

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Stock: Demo Fade Pro Stock

Demo Fade Pro Stock Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

Lockgrip Precision-40 Rear Grip: XTEN Grip

4) STB 556

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The STB 556, as previously outlined, was buffed in the Season 3 update. It did have its mid-range damage reduced, but its mid-range damage ranges were increased, as were its headshot, leg and lower torso damage. In short, it should now feel more consistent and kill quicker regardless of where your bullets connect.

It possesses an excellent fire-rate and solid handling, but you’ll want to improve its range and accuracy to maximize its potential.

Optic: Aim OP-V4

Aim OP-V4 Comb: FTAC C11 Riser

FTAC C11 Riser Rear Grip: Bruen Q900 Grip

Bruen Q900 Grip Magazine: 42 Round Mag

42 Round Mag Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

3) Chimera

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Chimera occupies a position of a SMG-AR hybrid, making it an ideal sniper support in Warzone 2. Especially now they’re able to one-hit, we’d recommend confident players use the Chimera as a sniper support because of its handling, mobility and impressive damage.

It can keep players in close-range gunfights with a strong fire-rate but it will admittedly struggle at longer ranges. Because balance is the key to a SMG-AR hybrid, we’ve selected attachments that balance the Chimera’s strengths while mitigating its weaknesses (range and recoil) to a solid degree. Either way, the below build ensures it remains among the top three best assault rifles in the BR:

Barrel: 10″ SA Phoenix

10″ SA Phoenix Stock: Ravage-10

Ravage-10 Rear Grip: D37 Grip

D37 Grip Magazine: 45 Round Mag

45 Round Mag Underbarrel: Lockgrip Precision-40

2) TAQ-56

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The TAQ-56 is a superb all-rounder that essentially takes the best element from each AR and combines it in a single package. It’s got excellent stopping power, great range and handles better than the TAQ-V.

Right now, it’s only held off top spot by the Kastov 762, which looks set for a spell of dominance after avoiding the nerf to the ISO Hemlock. Our build seeks to augment its range and damage, without ignoring recoil control:

Barrel: 17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel

17.5″ Tundra Pro Barrel Stock: TV Cardinal Stock

TV Cardinal Stock Magazine: 40 Round Mag

40 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

FTAC Ripper 56 Muzzle: Echoline GS-X

1) Kastov 762

Image Credit: Activision via Twinfinite

The Kastov 762 received a slight nerf with Season 2 but defied the weakening by remaining incredibly powerful and, right now, the best assault rifle in WZ2. Its recoil remains slightly tricky, but taking the time to master it will ensure you drop enemies incredibly quickly – like its namesake the AK-47.

The below build seeks to maximize accuracy and preserve damage range, ensuring it’s as easy as possible to hit your shots and drop enemies rapidly:

Muzzle : ZLR Talon 5

: ZLR Talon 5 Barrel : KAS-10 584mm Barrel

: KAS-10 584mm Barrel Optic : Aim OP-V4

: Aim OP-V4 Underbarrel : VX Pineapple

: VX Pineapple Mag: 40 Round Mag

That’s all you need to know about the best assault rifles in Warzone 2 Season 3. Check out our related content, such as the best SMGs in Warzone 2, so you’ll have those close ranges sorted as well as the longer ones.

