How To Unlock the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle in Warzone 2 & MW2

Warzone 2 Season 4 is approaching and we’re now in the know as to the new weapons it’ll bring. A new melee weapon and REDACTED shotgun take the proverbial back pages but, right now, the headlines are taken by a new AR and SMG. The former is called the Tempus Razorback, but how do you unlock the Warzone and Modern Warfare 2’s new AR in Season 4?

What Is the Tempus Razorback?

The Tempus Razorback is the new assault rifle coming to Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 with Season 4. It’s described in-game as: A masterclass in exceptional manufacturing, this Tempus Armament assault rifle features a bullpup design and frame-vibration control, resulting in a smooth and controllable full-auto 5.56 weapon.

We don’t have tonnes of information on its performance and profile just yet, but Activision have promised that it will boast an impressive damage profile, a fast fire-rate and slot in alongside the other all-round ARs. It appears, right now, to be most comparable to the M13B or Chimera, but we’ll only really know how it stacks up when it drops on June 14.

Gear up, new Weapons await you.



🪒Tempus Razorback AR

🎯 ISO 45 SMG

⚔️ Tonfa Melee weapon (Event unlock)



Learn more about Season 04 weapons in the #CODBlog ▶️ https://t.co/pv41OL8Q5J pic.twitter.com/6X7lBCYtjX — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 7, 2023

How To Unlock the Tempus Razorback in MW2 and Warzone

Thankfully, it’s very simple to unlock the Tempus Razorback in Warzone and MW2. Players need only rank up the Season 4 Battle Pass and claim Sector D13.

We don’t have an in-depth look at the Battle Pass just yet, but the number suggests it’ll be a fair way to rank up before you can unlock it. Across the course of the season there should be plenty of time to do so – so don’t worry about unlocking it just yet.

That also means it’s free for players to unlock provided they have enough CoD Points to purchase the Season’s Battle Pass. If not, they may well have to purchase the Season 4 Battle Pass. It won’t cost anymore once that’s out of the way though.

Both titles — Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone — share a Battle Pass, so you can unlock it whichever you spend your time with. Once it’s unlocked, it’ll be available in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2.

That’s all there is to know about how to unlock the Tempus Razorback Assault Rifle in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2. In the meantime, check out the related content for everything CoD, or the early Season 4 Patch Notes to read up on everything else the update will bring.

