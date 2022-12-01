Connect with us

Best Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Progression Route (Gyms, Titan Pokemon, Team Star)

The Cortondo Gym leader in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite
Guides

Best Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Progression Route (Gyms, Titan Pokemon, Team Star)

This is the way to go.
Published on

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a surprising 18 badges to collect between the three stories, and its difficult to decide on an order without level scaling in the game. Luckily there’s an overall order that allows you to challenge Titans, gyms, and Team Star crews from lowest leveled Pokemon to highest leveled Pokemon for a consistent challenge. Here’s everything you need to know on the best order to beat things in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What’s the Best Order To Beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The Stony Cliff Titan from Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

The problem with completing the Starfall Street or Path of Legends stories before battling gyms is that your Pokemon won’t obey you past a certain level without the right badges, so it’s only logical to mix them together. Here is the order of the bosses from easiest to most challenging:

  1. Cortondo Gym
    • Katy uses Bug-types
  2. Stony Cliff Titan
  3. Artazon Gym
    • Brassius uses Grass-types
  4. Open Sky Titan
  5. Team Star Dark crew
  6. Levincia Gym
    • Iono uses Electric-types
  7. Team Star Fire crew
  8. Lurking Steel Titan
  9. Cascarrafa Gym
    • Kofu uses Water-types
  10. Team Star Poison crew
  11. Medali Gym
    • Larry uses Normal-types
  12. Montenevera Gym
    • Ryme uses Ghost-types
  13. Quaking Earth Titan
  14. Alfornada Gym
    • Tulip uses Psychic-types
  15. Glaseado Gym
    • Grusha uses Ice-types
  16. Team Star Fairy crew
  17. False Dragon Titan
  18. Team Star Fighting crew

After you collect all the badges, it’s best to beat the Elite 4 and Team Star big boss before heading to the Great Crater of Paldea as the final battle has some high level Paradox Pokemon.

That’s everything we have on the best order to get your badges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (gyms, Titans, and Team Star). Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like where to find all the Squawkabilly colors and is there a Battle Tower.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , ,
To Top