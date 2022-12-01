Best Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Progression Route (Gyms, Titan Pokemon, Team Star)

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has a surprising 18 badges to collect between the three stories, and its difficult to decide on an order without level scaling in the game. Luckily there’s an overall order that allows you to challenge Titans, gyms, and Team Star crews from lowest leveled Pokemon to highest leveled Pokemon for a consistent challenge. Here’s everything you need to know on the best order to beat things in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

What’s the Best Order To Beat Pokemon Scarlet and Violet?

The problem with completing the Starfall Street or Path of Legends stories before battling gyms is that your Pokemon won’t obey you past a certain level without the right badges, so it’s only logical to mix them together. Here is the order of the bosses from easiest to most challenging:

After you collect all the badges, it’s best to beat the Elite 4 and Team Star big boss before heading to the Great Crater of Paldea as the final battle has some high level Paradox Pokemon.

That’s everything we have on the best order to get your badges in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet (gyms, Titans, and Team Star). Check out some of our other Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content like where to find all the Squawkabilly colors and is there a Battle Tower.

