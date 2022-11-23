Where To Find All Squawkabilly Forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Squawkabilly is a new Generation 9 Normal/Flying Dual-Type, appearing for the first time in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Squawkabilly is a simple concept compared to some bird Pokemon, but there’s something about the brightly-colored feathered critter that makes it seem so lovable and endearing. Squawkabilly also has different forms, with four different colors to collect. Don’t worry if you need help figuring out where to start; we’ve got everything you need to know about where to find all Sqawkabilly forms in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to Find Squawkabilly in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

As highlighted on the map below, Squawkabilly lives in several locations scattered throughout the Southern and Eastern sides of the Paldea Region. Be sure to narrow your search to these specific areas when you begin your Sqawkabilly hunt, as you will not be able to find it anywhere else.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

How to Find Each Squawkabilly Form

Unlike other Pokemon with multiple forms in-game, such as Deerling, Squawkabilly doesn’t have set spawn locations for its different forms. Instead, Squawkabilly’s various forms seem to have a random chance of spawning, with each color having a different rarity. While this isn’t yet confirmed, I spent a decent amount of time testing this theory myself, and from what I can assume, this is the case. There is also no indication that mechanics such as weather, environment, or time of day influence the chance of specific colors appearing over others.

After dedicating time to hunting Squawkabilly, this is how the rarity/spawn rate of each form appeared to function:

Squawkabilly (Green) – Most common, appeared in large groups.

– Most common, appeared in large groups. Squawkabilly (Blue) – Second most common, appeared in groups of 2-4.

– Second most common, appeared in groups of 2-4. Squawkabilly (Yellow) – Rare, appearing only in groups of 1-2

– Rare, appearing only in groups of 1-2 Squawkabilly (White) – Rarest form, failing to appear during my entire hunt.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

To help determine if a flock of Squawkabilly is nearby, pay attention to the mini-map in the bottom right corner of the screen, or you can also open your map for full view. Nearby Pokemon are often indicated via this system, as shown in the example below. So, if you see a Squawkabilly icon on your map, you’re on the right track, and there’s some nearby.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

As stated in its Pokedex entry, Squawkabilly likes to live near towns and cities, so keep this in mind when searching the highlighted habitats. For example, I found plenty of Squawkabilly just outside Artazon, as shown in the map image above.

Image Source: The Pokemon Company via Twinfinite

That’s everything you need to know about where to find all Squawkabilly forms in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. For more helpful gameplay guides, tips, and information to assist you on your journey in the Paldea Region, check out the rest of our Pokemon Scarlet and Violet content. We have a wide range of content, such as how to beat Champion Geeta, how to catch Brute Bonnet, and how to evolve Shroodle into Grafaiai.

