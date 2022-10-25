New Star Ocean: The Divine Force Trailer in English Features Characters, Story, & Gameplay Aplenty

Screenshot via Square Enix

Star Ocean: The Divine Force is almost there, and a new trailer shows characters, cutscenes, and more.

Today Square Enix released an extensive trailer in English for the upcoming JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

The trailer, which was previously released in Japanese, exposes plenty of characters, including two playable ones.

The first is Teo Klemraat, Laeticia’s cousin and her childhood friend. He serves as a commander of the fleet and he’s torn between the hawkish political views of his father and the more peaceful ideas of the king and Laeticia. He’s voiced by Takuya Sato, who also voiced Alphen in Tales of Arise.

The second is J.J., a swordsman with a fully mechanical body resembling a samurai’s armor. He meets Raymond and Laeticia while fighting to protect his homeland. He’s calm and fair, and always prioritizes the safety of his companions above his own.

He’s voiced by Takaya Kuroda, whom you may know as Kazuma Kiryu from the Yakuza/Like a Dragon series.

Additional non-playable characters introduced in the trailer are the King of Aucerius Rainbaut Aucerius, Neian Keisar, the commander of the knights of the kingdom of Aucerius, Emperor Boldor (Boldor Il Vey’l), ruler of the Vey’l Empire, and Benett Mosley, captain of the Battleship Astoria.

The video also showcases boss battles, the ability to attack enemies’ weak points (supported by Elena’s ability to analyze enemies), and the ability to maim parts of certain monsters, which can in turn block specific attacks, yield rare drops, and more.

Another important gameplay element is timed dodges. If you time your evasion perfectly, it’ll restore some of your VA gauge.

You can check out the video below, which is the last of this kind before release.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC.

It’s the sixth mainline installment of the Star Ocean series, in fact, the official Japanese title remains “Star Ocean 6.” For some reason, the western arm of Square Enix has been removing the numbers for titles of Star Ocean games, and this one isn’t an exception.

