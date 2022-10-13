Star Ocean: The Divine Force Gets New Trailer All About Playable Character Marielle L. Kenny

Square Enix released a new trailer of the upcoming Star Ocean JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force, focusing on Marielle.

Today Square Enix released a new trailer of the upcoming Star Ocean JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

This time around, we get an introduction to Marielle L. Kenny, one of the playable characters of the game.

She’s the first officer of the Pangalactic Federation’s battleship Astoria and she fights with guns, as the trailer immediately shows.

This video follows another pair that introduced Laeticia and Raymond, two that showcased Elena and Albaird, one that featured Malkya Trathen, and two that introduced Nina and Midas.

You can enjoy it below.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC.

It’s the sixth mainline installment of the Star Ocean series, in fact, the official Japanese title remains “Star Ocean 6.” For some reason, the western arm of Square Enix has been removing the numbers for titles of Star Ocean games, and this one isn’t an exception.

