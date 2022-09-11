Star Ocean: The Divine Force Trailers Introduce Nina and Midas

Square Enix released two new trailers of the upcoming Star Ocean JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force, focusing on Nina and Midas.

The first video focuses on Nina Deforges, a healer specializing in Iatrimancy magic. Her mission is to find a cure for a deadly disease that killed her father.

The second video showcases Midas Felgreed, a semiomancer and engineer from the Aucerian Kingdom often his thirst for knowledge makes him go overboard, but he is actually a strongly principled man who always strives to finish what he starts.

These trailers follow another pair that introduced Laeticia and Raymond two that showcased Elena and Albaird, and one that featured Malkya Trathen.

You can check them out below, both in English and Japanese, so you can compare the voiceovers in the two languages.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC

