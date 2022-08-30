Star Ocean: The Divine Force Reveals New Playable Characters, Enemies, & Gameplay Mechanics With New Trailer

Image Source: Square Enix

A new Star Ocean: The Divine Force playable character has been revealed in a new trailer.

Today Square Enix released a new and extensive trailer of the upcoming Star Ocean JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

This time around we get the reveal of several elements of the game, including the faction named Vyrians, who appear to be antagonistic toward the heroes.

On the other hand, a new playable character has also been revealed, and it’s Malkya Trathen, leader of a race that has lived on the planet for a long time.

We also hear more about the powers of the mysterious sentient being D.U.M.A. and several gameplay mechanics including skills, active defense, and more.

You can watch it below.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC.

