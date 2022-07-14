Star Ocean: The Divine Force Gets New Trailers Introducing Laeticia & Raymond

Today Square Enix released two new trailers of the upcoming Star Ocean JRPG Star Ocean: The Divine Force, introducing the playable heroes.

The first trailer introduces Laeticia Aucerius, the first princess of the Kingdom of Osidius on the fourth planet of the Aster system.

The second trailer showcases Captain Raymond Lawrence of the transport ship Ydas.

Laeticia and Raymond are the two characters you can select at the beginning of the game. Depending on the character you choose as your main hero or heroine, the point of view of the storytelling will change, alongside several other elements that will be a bit different.

The videos focus on cutscenes, also providing glimpses of other characters that we’ll meet across our adventure. We can also clearly see that the overarching Star Ocean theme of “sci-fi meets fantasy” is definitely worn on this game’s sleeve.

You can enjoy both trailers below.

Star Ocean: The Divine Force releases worldwide on October 27 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, & PC.

